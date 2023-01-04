Apple being sued for racial bias in Apple Watch oximeter

Last Saturday (24), an American named Alex Morales filed a class action lawsuit against Apple on charges of racial bias in the Apple Watch’s oximeter. The lawsuit alleges that the smartwatch sensor does not show as accurate measurements in dark-skinned people as in light-skinned users.

The suit represents all those in New York who purchased the smartwatch and accuses the company of breaches of warranty, fraud, unfair enrichment and violations of New York Business Law. Users from eight other US states were also represented by the process.

structural racism

The petition presents a history of oximeter manufacturing, noting that the measurement accuracy of many devices is lower depending on the user’s skin tone. For Morales, issues related to structural racism were emphasized during the outbreak of covid-19.

It presents research that has proven racial bias in oximeters before and during the pandemic, as well as theories that link the use of these meters and the increased risk of hypoxemia, or low blood oxygen concentration, in black people.

Still in the process, Morales commented that Apple can claim not to be directly blamed for the inaccuracy of the oximeter, being subject to industry limitations. This is also not the first time that Apple Watch sensors have been the subject of doubts about their accuracy. In 2015, the company admitted that the watch’s heart rate sensor could be affected by the presence of arm tattoos.

Other cases of technologies accused of racial bias were the filters on Kodak cameras, which tend to whiten people, and the Twitter algorithm that, when selecting the prominent area of ​​photos, prioritized white people over black people. The company acknowledged this algorithm flaw in 2021.