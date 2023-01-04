Apple chooses BOE to supply iPhone 15 and 15 Plus screens, says Kuo

BOE beat Samsung and secured most new orders for iPhone 15 and 15 Plus screens. If development and production proceed smoothly in the coming months, BOE will become the largest supplier of screens for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, with a market share of around 70% (compared to Samsung’s 30%). .

According to the well-known analyst, BOE managed to beat Samsung in the dispute for the supply of OLED displays and this was due to the more affordable price.

Apple may have chosen to BOE as main supplier of OLED screens for iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models. The information was disclosed by Ming-Chi Kuo after consulting the Cupertino company’s production chain.

Kuo also revealed that BOE is preparing to compete with Samsung in the LTPO panel segment and could end up disrupting the Korean company in 2024.

BOE is expected to start mass shipments of LTPO displays for high-end iPhones in 2024, with Samsung and LG Display also being suppliers. If BOE can get orders for 20-30% of LTPO panels and maintain a market share of around 70% for common iPhone screens, BOE is likely to become the largest supplier of iPhone displays by 2024.

Despite a somewhat rocky relationship with Apple in the past, BOE appears to be moving quickly up the iPhone supply chain.

With that, Kuo and many analysts expect the Chinese manufacturer to take the lead as Apple’s main display supplier, something that could also end up impacting the Android market.

As usual, Apple and BOE did not comment on the matter.