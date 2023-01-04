Apps you should NEVER download on your phone

By downloading various apps on mobile phones, users can be exposed to various spyware and malware risks. Especially if the download is not from official stores like Google Play Store and App Store. However, to avoid this type of situation, it is possible to prevent it by adopting some simple but very effective precautions.

With that in mind, Pronatec has listed for you a list of 5 apps that your cell phone should stay away from. These are small precautions that must be followed when downloading common apps and games for smartphones and other Android and iPhone (iOS) devices. safely and avoid exposure. Check it out below.

Namely: the top three on the banned list

Apps that still promise easy money

First, by agreeing to the terms of use and providing your browsing and app consumption data. you are providing them with a kind of “product” that is provided to a partner company. This is how the app earns a fee or commission and a small portion is passed on to the user.

Second, according to the Dough Roller website, apps (notably games, surveys, and referral links) often pay, but not necessarily cash. There are various bonuses such as gift cards, coupons, mobile top-ups, merchandise and PayPal credits.

Third, before downloading any app that promises easy money, check your payment method to make sure it supports what you want. Another tip is to consult user reviews in the app store itself or in Reclame Aqui to look for complaints.

sports betting apk

APK stands for Android Package, Android Package Kit or even Android Application Package. It’s basically a file format that is used by Google’s system to distribute and install applications. An APK contains all the data your app needs to install correctly on a device.

The APK is a compressed file, that is, it contains several other files and metadata of an application. Since most of Android is built on Java, this format is a variation of JAR (Java Archive). An APK is basically a ZIP file, but additional information is needed to run smoothly on Android devices. Escape Sports Betting Apk’s.

Apps that pay per view

Watching videos is something that almost everyone does. Some app platforms pay to watch video episodes of a series, but they are streaming and often difficult to find. So that you can earn extra income doing this, we recommend that you browse the listed platforms to get to know them a little and see how they work. Most are holed and you should take it out of your cell phone.

First of all, two more types of apps you can’t have

App’s with misleading trial periods

Fleece is an application with simple functions (for example, photo editing and games) that at first glance will not work like any other program. On first login They offer a free trial period which will make the additional features of the app available for free. But after the free period The app deducts expensive subscription fees. Fleeceware takes advantage of users who forget to cancel the registration before the end of the trial. And like him, many others.

cleaning apps

Applications that intend to free up space on the user’s device usually work based on general suggestions that can speed up the cell phone, for example. These cleaner apps themselves use memory to prevent other programs from running in the background. Therefore, the user is advised to manually disable non-essential applications without resorting to third-party solutions. Using them is potentially dangerous.

