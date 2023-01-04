Arsenal miss Newcastle at home and Manchester City could cut lead at top of Premier League

Arsenal and Newcastle draw goalless in the Premier League

After a sequence of five wins in a row Premier Leaguethe leader Arsenal stumbled. This Tuesday (3), the team commanded by Mikel Arteta stayed at the 0 to 0 like newcastleat the Emirates Stadium, for the 19th round.

Who liked the draw was the manchester citywhich can decrease advantage at the top of the competition.

The Magpies entered the field wanting to surprise the leader to touch the top of the table. The Gunners, on the other hand, were trying for their sixth consecutive victory in the competition to extend their advantage over City.

In the 1st half, Arsenal started better and just after 4 minutes they were in danger when Saka made a great move and stopped in the good defense of Pope.

From 15, Newcastle balanced the actions. It was then that the match began to get tougher, and the referee came out handing out yellow cards to both sides.

In the best opportunities of the team commanded by Eddie Howe, the Brazilian Joelinton tried to finish, but ended up sending it through the bottom line.

The 2nd half left something to be desired in terms of emotion. Despite having the ball at their feet, the Gunners were unable to break through Newcastle’s strong defense, which closed in and bet on the counterattack to try to take the lead.

At 34 minutes, after a corner kick by Saka, Martinelli headed it in, and the ball went close to the crossbar.

In the final minutes, Arsenal pressed in search of the goal that would make the team open even more at the top of the championship. But, he didn’t come. At 42 minutes, Odegaard finished low, and Pope appeared to make a great defense with his left foot.

championship situation

With the result, the leader Arsenal reached the 44 points, eight more than Manchester City, in second place, which is still playing in the round. Newcastle appear in 3rdwith 35.

controversy at the end

In the last play of the game, Arsenal players were scolded by referee Andrew Madley. They called for a penalty on a possible Murphy hand touch. However, after reviewing the VAR, the referee did not see any irregularities and whistled the end of the match.

next games

The two teams return to the field for the third round of the FA Cup. On Saturday (7), at 3 pm (Brasília time), Newcastle will visit Sheffield Wednesday. Arsenal, on the other hand, face the oxford united on Monday (9), at 5 pm (Brasília time), away from home.

Datasheet

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

GOALS:

ARSENAL: Ramsdale; White (Tomiyasu), Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey and Ödegaard; Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Nketiah. Coach: Mikel Arteta

NEWCASTLE: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Botman and Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães and Willock (Saint-Maximin); Almirón (Murphy), Callum Wilson (Wood) and Joelinton. Coach: Eddie Howe