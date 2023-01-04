Article | Meet ‘Alias ​​Grace’, the acclaimed miniseries based on the novel by Margaret Atwood

Historical dramas are always subject to adoration and, in most cases, are one of the preferred genres of the public fond of series and movies. In recent years, this type of narrative has gained immense popularity and such unpremeditated acceptance has allowed contemporary television to gain pearls such as ‘Downton Abbey’set in the beginning of the 20th century, ‘Penny Dreadful’recreating a supernatural late 19th century London, and ‘The Crown’a jewel to be appreciated with the utmost caution, recounting the troubled reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Of all the applaudable elements within the aforementioned plots, the believable recreation of the atmosphere consistent with the time is one of the most noticeable by fans. And, following the high standard of similar shows, ‘Alias ​​Grace’ finds a place in the heart of this audience by surprising and reaching the expected expectations, especially in the case of a novel signed by Margaret Atwood (author of the great literary and television success ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’). In contrast to his most famous work, which is centered on a dystopian and theocentric future, the series in question is set in the conflictive Canadian period in which the territory was constantly “invaded” by Irish and Scottish immigrants – more precisely in the mid-nineteenth century . The main plot revolves around the title character Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon), whose name can be seen as an irony (grace means grace, in English), since his life was marked by a constant storm of tragedies.

Right in the first chapter, scrutinized by a non-linear montage that reminds us of the narrative transgressions of the surrealist avant-garde at the beginning of the last century, we discover that the young girl was accused of murdering her bosses, enticing herself with handyman James McDermott (Kerr Logan) to carry out his demonic plan. However, unlike her partner, who was sentenced to hang, Grace remained almost untouched by larger forces, being backed by countless names and respectable social classes, which repeatedly declared that it only functioned as an influenceable pawn in the plans architected by the troubled man.

This already leads us to perceive a pattern of incomprehension on the part of the protagonist’s personality – and she insists on reminding us of this in an interesting constant, in a voice over as enigmatic as his own words. She is branded as crazy, ignorant, murderer, lover, prostitute, naive and countless other adjectives that transform her into a very superficial social construction for the psychological depth she carries – and, as if that were not enough, the dialogues are marked by her own poetics. from Norse mythology (a balanced mix of colors and common nouns that come in as metaphors for everyday life).

Grace doesn’t understand herself. And she couldn’t, since her little experience in life was marked, as mentioned above, by unfortunate events that began when she was just a teenager. During his sessions with psychologist Simon Jordan (Edward Holcroft), she talks about her childhood, her deadly moments on a slave ship-style vessel from Ireland to America, and how she survived the loss of loved ones. The sequences set on the ship are not only raw in essence, but are endowed with an intoxicating sensoriality that prevents us from taking our eyes off the screen, even with the explicitness typical of Atwood’s works: the change from more closed shots to more open shots contributes to the unnerving feeling that takes hold of the characters, who spent eight weeks in degrading conditions to achieve a long-cherished dream.

Things don’t get much better when they reach their destination: Grace’s mother dies during the trip, and the infamous father is the typical alpha male of an extremely traditional family that uses and abuses his patriarchal title to subject the women of the family to a inferior level. Of course, this is typical of the society of the time, whose face is stamped with some contemporary touches precisely to propose a deeper discussion; so it’s no surprise that the girl leaves home at the first opportunity, even if she has to leave her four brothers behind in order to start a new life – and it is at this very moment that a tour de force well outlined starts to show up.

Throughout the narrative, Grace ends up encountering numerous archetypes of the hero’s journey. The figure of the guardian emerges in the brief appearance of Rebecca Liddiard as Mary Whitney, Parkinson’s family maid who immediately manages to captivate the audience. Her rebellious and revolutionary personality – which spoke to Canada’s growing social movements at the time – is one of the main factors that manages to impact Grace’s serene and almost frightening stillness. Including, the chemistry between Liddiard and Gadon is of an engaging purity that leads us to wonder if any spark of love can arise between the two. However, the bonds between them grow stronger as the months go by, becoming best friends, confidants and, eventually, reversing roles when this guardian and protector meets a tragic ruin, resulting even from her condition as a subordinate. .

It is undeniable to say that the protagonist has gone through countless losses – and, at the moment when she loses her friend to an act of self-rescue, she develops some psychic disorders that are justified by an overwhelming faith. After all, Grace comes from a religious upbringing that not only rescues Catholic elements, but extends her openness to Celtic (mainly Scottish) mythology to give her a little comfort. This ideal starts from the premise that the intangibility of faith is one of the reasons that reaffirm human lucidity – conflicting with itself due to the treatment it receives within the series.

Comic escape emerges in the inviting and mysterious face of Jeremiah Pontelli (Zachary Levi), a mystical traveling salesman who uses his “gypsy background” to protect those he cares about and provide them with a little clarity for the future. On his first date with Grace, the charming young man reads his palm and says, in essence, “after the storm, there is a calm”. And, well, he couldn’t be more correct, considering that the twists and turns in her life reached dark heights before finally finding deserved peace in a “mandatory redemption” arc that she shouldn’t have been a part of in the first place.

The events that take place in ‘Alias ​​Grace’ are essential for a radical change in the course of history – and here, the narrative and imagery conception is a gigantic controversy when bringing biblical elements to the screen. At some point after Mary’s death, Grace is invited by the seemingly kind and motherly Nancy Montgomery (Anna Paquin), governess of Thomas Kinnear (Paul Gross), who invites her to help with domestic chores. It is undeniable to say that the peace on Nancy’s face is extremely inviting – her clothes and even the color palette that surrounds her are adorned with light colors, such as light pink and baby blue, transforming her into a piece of paradise that walk in the world of the living. The metaphor for the Catholic gospel comes precisely there: behind a mask of kindness, the real serpent hides – and the housekeeper does not measure efforts to demonstrate her regret in hiring Grace to help her.

After all, Nancy and Thomas are having an affair, and the woman’s jealous personality is a despicable thing that causes us nothing but disgust. And her disturbances are expressed in the form of the young girl’s demeaning tasks, which, in a certain sequence, lets her internalized feelings explode for one of the few scenes of clash between social positions. And things get even more harrowing when her demeanor changes to a hideously touching docility.

The series is never pamphleteer; she analyzes the rise and fall of one woman – following in the footsteps of ‘Jackie’, biopic about Jacqueline Kennedy released in 2016 -, with an imagetic identity that values ​​the whole and the particular. In other words, the framing of the scenes dialogues in parallel with the feeling it wants to convey – the grandiloquence and majesty of rulers and wealthy families is rectified with general and symmetrical shots that reveal financial stability, while more intimate moments value the close-up, with a focus on brightness. and in the mysticism of the eyes. And this not only serves to connect the audience with such well-crafted characters, but also a condescending way of portraying the character embodied by Gadon – which we saw in an interesting performance in ‘The Ninth Life of Louis Drax’, but that completely strays out of your comfort zone here. His characterization is mysterious, indecipherable and oblique, with certain adorable gestures like the frown.

Of course, the show wouldn’t forgo a supernatural exit – and it comes at the end of the season. I already say that the conclusion will not be swallowed by everyone in the public, but it is even understandable to consider two main things: first, the spiritual question has always been on the agenda among the richest ladies of society, seeking profit in the religious sessions that they held in their own homes to find clarity; second, the “incarnation” of Mary’s spirit, responsible for driving Grace to commit such atrocities, leans towards the growing split personality studies of the time, predecessors to early 20th century metapsychology.

‘Alias ​​Grace’ it’s a big hit Netflix and deserved more attention than it got, especially on the eve of its fifth anniversary – and its narrative not only gives an original and interesting perspective to period dramas, but also reaffirms the literary and television empire of Margaret Atwood, one of the best authors of her time. generation and that will be permanently marked in history.

