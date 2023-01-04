Artists around the world protest AI-created images

It is not new that the Artificial intelligence has taken up more and more space in today’s world. But what used to be a joke, hobby, trend and novelty has become a torment in recent weeks.

It all started when the biggest and most popular platform for artists around the world, ArtStation, became the target of criticism and discontent from its users. The platform works as a “LinkedIn” for artists, who leave their portfolios and authorial images on it. It is also possible to comment, like and share messages and comments.

It turns out that in recent days thousands of artists have protested by spamming their portfolios saying “NO” to AI images. That’s because ArtStation allows AI-generated images to appear prominently in its main section.

So artists are feeling slighted and replaced, as if they are incapable of doing as good a job as the new technology, even if they are extremely talented.

Artists decided to demonstrate their indignation at these AI-automated arts publications, with the claim that many artists honestly use the platform to promote their work and get jobs. That is, for many of them, it’s not just arts or a hobby, it’s their bread and butter.

Taking into account how important the platform is to these freelance artists, we can understand their indignation, since they claim that it is inadmissible that automated images receive more prominence than their hard work and well-crafted and well-produced images.

In contrast, the ArtStation claims that it is in the process of giving users more autonomy over how their work is indicated on the platform, and that it will provide more information in the future.

ArtStation also claimed that it does not license its users’ content to third parties, and argues that artists should and may publish their works as their property, or with authorization from the author in question. However, this does not, according to its guidelines, prevent an AI from being used as a tool.

While the chaos in the world of images made by artists has been settling in, we can follow in real time the movement gaining more and more strength. So much so that the hashtag #notoaiart and #saynotoaiart have been increasing by the second.

Thus, it is evident that we cannot expect a sealed peace anytime soon! Heads may roll, jobs are at stake, and the current situation involves much more than artists who create images, entering other parameters of jobs that involve image design at the risk of losing space to AI.