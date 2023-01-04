At 15, ‘clone’ daughter of Milla Jovovich reveals she was afraid of losing role in new ‘Peter Pan’ because of her age | Films

It’s no exaggeration to say that Ever Anderson, the 15-year-old daughter of Milla Jovovich and ‘Resident Evil’ director Paul WS Anderson, looks more like a clone of her famous mother than her heiress. The young woman followed in Milla’s footsteps – from the time of the franchise that adapted the famous video game – and will now be one of the protagonists of the production ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’, a new adaptation of JM Barrie’s work carried out by Disney+.

As if appearance and profession weren’t enough coincidences, Ever also dabbles in modeling, but acting is undoubtedly her main focus. The teenager, who famously landed the role of intrepid Wendy Darling, revealed how fearful she was of losing work due to production delays as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Alexander Molony [ator que interpreta Peter Pan] and I met when we were 12, and then filming was delayed for a year due to the pandemic, so it’s been kind of crazy watching each other grow from kids to teenagers,” he explained. “Alex’s voice has deepened, I’ve grown three inches and we’re not the kids we were three years ago!”

She continued: “The only doubt I had was due to the three inches I grew from casting to the first day of filming. I had a growth spurt before filming, [então] I was worried that Disney might think I was too old to play Wendy [mas]fortunately, they didn’t care about that”.

Despite her seriousness as a professional and a career that includes four feature films – including tapes already released and in production – Ever reminds everyone how she is still too young. “I still enjoyed playing with my dolls and playing with my little sister,” she confessed. “But now that I’m 15 and discovering more and more, there are things I definitely look forward to, and to do those things I need to be older. I can’t wait to travel alone or with a friend, and maybe spend a summer in Paris or Tokyo,” he confided.

Quite different from an adult’s career, the young star also mentions the difficulty of playing the double journey on film sets and school, since he is still a high school student. “It was easier balancing when I was younger, but this last year has been more challenging now that I’m in high school,” she said. “I fell behind in chemistry, so I had to put in a few extra hours on the weekends to catch up,” she said, showing just how difficult life for young stars is. “I would like to study international law, or perhaps literature in [uma] college,” she said of her future elsewhere in the interview. “I can’t imagine not continuing acting, but I also understand that there are no guarantees in life, so I need to have something else to fall back on.”