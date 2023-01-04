Atlético does not stop at Nacho and the departure boat increases with a pair of ‘expensive’ gringos

After two consecutive victories to end their participation in the 2022 Brazilian Championship, Atlético Mineiro secured themselves in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América. With the seventh place, tied in points with the sixth, Athletico, will dispute the pre-Libertadores. With results below expectations, changes took place at the club.

With performances below expectations last year, Atlético quickly announced their new coach for 2023: Eduardo Coudet. In addition, the changes do not stop, since new reinforcements have already been confirmed, such as Paulinho, Edenílson and Igor Gomes, but the “barge” that was installed at the club also draws attention.

Right-back Guga and striker Keno, for example, left Galo to join Fluminense, defender Júnior Alonso did not remain in the squad, while midfielder Nacho Fernández returned to Argentina’s River Plate. In addition to them, two other “expensive” gringos said goodbye to Atlético: they are the Paraguayan Ramón Martínez and the Uruguayan Lucas Hernández.

Both arrived at Atlético in 2019 and, together, the duo cost the club BRL 18 million, but only played 21 games together. The first had his contract expired and did not renew, while the second, which had a bond until June 30, 2023, was released after an agreement for a termination and has already signed with Olimpia, from Paraguay, with Galo having 50% of a future sale.