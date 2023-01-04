Atlético-MG plans a new investment by Patrick, from São Paulo

Atlético-MG is still looking to sign Patrick. O business is considered complicated and has cooled down, as São Paulo made changes to the initial negotiations, but the parties promise a new meeting this week to define the player’s future. The information is from “GE” and was confirmed by the THROW!.

The moment is one of great caution on the part of Atlético-MG, which does not want to leave the financial planning to carry out the hiring. Galo’s initial offer had been accepted by São Paulo, but the board of directors of the club from São Paulo opted to make changes in the procedures and removed the team from Minas Gerais. Now, the parties try to reach a common denominator.

It is worth mentioning that Atlético-MG works with two ‘cards up its sleeve’ to try to close the signing of Patrick. As the player has a contract with São Paulo until December 2023, he could sign a pre-contract starting in July, but it would depend on Tricolor’s early release to enter the field for Galo this year.

Patrick also wants to wear the shirt of Atlético-MG and re-edit the duo with Edenílson, but it depends on negotiations between top hats from Minas Gerais and São Paulo. The midfielder was one of the highlights of 2022 in São Paulo, having scored nine goals and distributed seven assists in 54 games played.