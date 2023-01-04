Avatar 2 exceeds R $ 8 billion and has the 12th highest grossing in history

Undisputed success, Avatar: The Water Path (2022) became the owner of the 12th highest grossing in the history of cinema. With US$ 1.482 billion (R$ 8.074 billion), James Cameron’s overproduction left Frozen 2 (2019) behind. His next target is Top Gun: Maverick (2022), which so far carries the most profitable production title of last year, with US$ 1.489 billion (R$ 8.112 billion).

According to Variety, when adding up the worldwide collections of Tuesday (3), the continuation of Avatar (2009) also managed to surpass the barrier of US$ 1 billion at the international box office – which does not consider the United States and Canada. Only ten films in all of history had accomplished this feat.

They are: the first Avatar, Avengers: Endgame (2019), Titanic (1997), Star Wars – Episode 7: The Force Awakens (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Spider-Man: No Return Home ( 2021), Jurassic World (2015), The Lion King (2019), Fast & Furious 7 (2015) and Fast & Furious 8 (2017). Not even the phenomenon of Tom Cruise grossed so much worldwide – Maverick concentrated its success in the United States.

The expectation is that Avatar 2 surpasses Top Gun still this Wednesday (4). Thus, O Caminho da Água will occupy the 11th position in the historical ranking of highest revenues. Only ten films will have more money in the box than the adventures of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

According to James Cameron, the feature needs to become the third or fourth highest grossing in history just to get out of the red. One of the points that most contributes to this goal is the fact that Avatar must reign supreme in theaters until the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, on February 17th – until then, there is no strong competitor.

Check out the ten highest-grossing films in cinema history to find out the challenge ahead of The Water Path: