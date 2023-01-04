‘Babylon’: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and great cast are featured in behind-the-scenes video

A brand new behind-the-scenes material from ‘Babylon‘ was made available by Paramount Pictures, highlighting the stellar cast made up of the likes of brad pitt (‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’), Margot Robbie (‘Suicide Squad’) and Tobey Maguire (‘Spider man’).

Despite its wide appeal, the film fell far short of critics and audiences’ expectations, and will make a loss. According to Deadline’s report, the studio’s expectation was something around $ 250 million.

It seems far-fetched, but it would be a surprise if the film currently reaches $100 million, given that it opened with just $5 million in the United States, making it a flop worse than ‘cats‘.

Remembering that ‘Babylon’ hits theaters nationwide in January 19th.

Take the time to watch:

Set in 1920s Los Angeles, the narrative is a tale of ambition and unbridled excess, following the rise and fall of the characters during an era of rampant decadence and depravity in young Hollywood.

Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, Troy MetcalfDiego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne and Damon Gupton are also part of the project.

please note that Robbie replaced Emma Stonewho has had scheduling conflicts because of her pregnancy and other projects she will be filming next year.

The actress would live Clara Bow, the first it girl of the entertainment industry.

Pitt will bring to life a fictional movie star who struggles to make the transition to talking pictures, known as talkies. His role will be loosely based on John Gilbert.

Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Maguire and Marc Platt enter as producers.