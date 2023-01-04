Bad news for Samsung cell phone owners; check out

If you are a Samsung customer, you may have bad news. But it all depends on the model of your device. Learn more in this article

If you have a Samsung cell phone, need read this text until the end, as there are some older models of the brand that, despite being loved by their users, will no longer receive updates from the company.

Former president, Bolsonaro publishes on Twitter as if he was still in office

It is worth mentioning that this is not an uncommon thing to happen when it comes to technology. Because new models are launched every year, it is normal for some devices to end up leaving the company’s list of updates.

So, to find out which Samsung devices will no longer receive updates from now on, check out the full text below.

These Samsung models will not receive Android 14

According to the latest company information, both the galaxy note 20 like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultrareleased in 2020, will not have plus your updated operating system.

Will all workers be able to withdraw the FGTS in January?

Both models received Android 13 in November this year, but from now on they only receive security package updates in order to correct any flaws.

In practice, this means that these models will not be covered by new versions of Android, including Android 14. This, however, does not mean that they will stop working.

Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

At the time of its launch, the Galaxy Note 20 arrived in Brazil with a price of R$ 6,499, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was being sold at R$ 7,999. The biggest difference between the first and the second is the screen size and the quality of the main camera.

Free bus for CadÚnico subscribers: see how to use the benefit

Including, the model received the mobile phone of the year award at the time, becoming a consumer favorite. Even with all the success, Samsung ended production of the line. As of now, the company’s hit is the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Finally, it is worth mentioning: the lack of an operating system update does not necessarily mean that you should stop using your cell phone.

Free Picanha at Cras: Did Lula have it distributed? Understand

It won’t stop working overnight either. In general, you will have time to continue using the device until you decide to make a new purchase with a more up-to-date system.

Image: viewimage/shutterstock.com