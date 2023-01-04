Bahia premieres at Copinha at 1pm; learn how to watch live

Admin 3 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

roger4
Look at him: Roger is 15 years old and is the highlight of the tricolor base (Source: Disclosure / EC Bahia)

It’s Bahêa’s day on the field for the first time in 2023. And as is tradition in Brazilian football, the ball begins to roll in the fields of the interior of São Paulo, in Copinha!

This Wednesday (4), the under-20 tricolor team will face Operário at 1pmat the Baetão stadium.

The match will be broadcast on Paulistão’s YouTube channel, with pre-game starting half an hour before the ball rolls.

The second game in group 25 will be between EC São Bernardo, host of the group, against CSA, at 15:15.

In addition to the debut, the other Bahia games in the first phase will also be broadcast on Youtube. The Squadron will take to the field on Saturday (7), against CSA, and on Tuesday (10), against EC São Bernardo. Both will be at 3:15 pm.

Ecbahia.com covers all pre- and post-match details of Bahia’s under-20 squad in Copinha.

Check out the Bahia squad for the Cup:

Goalkeepers: Brenno and Tiago;
Sides: Daniel, Rafael, Hygor and Alex;
Defenders: Nathan, Luis Rodrigo, Herbert and Marcello;
Socks: Abraão, Cuadrado, Guilherme, Victor Lustosa, Vitor Muller, Vitinho, Hiago and Roger;
Attackers: Kauan, Lawan, Petterson, Léo Guerra and Gabriel Matos.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Released the verb, the five-time champion Vampeta blasted his teammates and said something very heavy

Vampeta in training for the national team, scored by Ronaldo Fenômeno January 04, 2023 · …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved