Bahia surprises, disburses R$ 16.5 million and agrees with a Corinthians player for 2023

Brazilian football

Club continues to move in the transfer market

Officially sold to Grupo City, Bahia has been moving a lot in this transfer market. The team that will return to Série A this season is still looking for reinforcements in the market.

Some of these names even belong to big clubs in Brazilian football, which demonstrates the great strength of Bahia after becoming an SAF, and can even take players from clubs of greater expression.

Bahia hits the signing of Corinthians player

One of these players is defender Raul Gustavo, who has been rumored for Bahia since last month and now has finally reached a full agreement with the northeastern giant. However, although the agreement initially provided for a loan, the negotiation must take place in other ways.

That’s because, according to Jorge Nicola, Raul Gustavo will be bought definitively by the tricolor, which will disburse 3 million euros (R$ 16.5 million) to hire him permanently in this transfer window.

Also according to Nicola, Bahia will pay the amount in installments, with 1.5 million euros being paid this month and another 1.5 million being deposited in the Corinthians account in the coming months.

