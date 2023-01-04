Benedict Cumberbatch’s family could be sued for slavery

Controversies are common among all celebrities, including the big names in Marvel. In this case, the controversy of the time involves the acclaimed British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who gives life to Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor’s family could face legal pressure from the island of Barbados to pay reparations due to their ancestors running a slave plantation of 250 people.

The abolition of slavery resulted in the Cumberbatch family receiving compensation from the UK government, worth around €1 million if we take into account today’s cash value.

It is not the first time that this controversy has surfaced, with fans noting that this is an old issue and practically every year some news vehicle ends up “resurrecting” the case, making it gain visibility again.

Even, in past moments, Benedict Cumberbatch commented that his mother advised him not to use his real name for his career, for fear of compensation claims due to the family’s ties to slavery.

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as his directing replacement! The script was on account of Michael Waldron, who shone in the series of Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the perilous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And a bomb: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!