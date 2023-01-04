Book is the result of reading more than 27,000 comics from the Marvel Universe

Author and critic Douglas Wolk has read the more than 27,000 comics that make up the Marvel Universe. Until now, as new comics are published every month at this very moment. This herculean effort resulted in the book “All the Marvel adventures”, scheduled to be released in Brazil on January 28th by the publisher Conrad (translation by André Gordirro).

It’s a 416-page guide to superhero comics that Marvel Comics has published since 1961. It’s the longest independent, continuous work of fiction ever created: over half a million pages to date, and counting.

“All Marvel Adventures” (16 x 2.2 x 23 cm format) is winner of the coveted 2022 Eisner Award, in the Best Comics Publication category. The work has a printed version (R$ 99) and an e-book (R$ 69.90).

Author

Douglas Wolk is an author and critic of books on comics, graphic novels, pop music and technology, and has written for The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, The Believer, Slate and Pitchfork. He resides in Portland, Oregon.

Aniceto Matti

In Maringá, the Secretariat of Culture (Semuc) will hold, this Thursday, January 5, training for the Aniceto Matti 2022 public notice, at 7 pm. The activity will take place at the Cultural Action Center (CAC), located at Av. XV de Novembro, 514. Those interested in participating in the 2022 Aniceto Matti Award can apply for the notice until 2 pm on January 17, 2023 (ACCESS HERE).

Aniceto Matti 2

Organized by the Municipality of Maringá, through Semuc, the Prize is the main tool for promoting the arts in the city. This year’s Aniceto, which will be the largest ever held by the municipality, will include 46 cultural projects in various categories, with an investment of more than BRL 2.3 million – 5% more compared to the 2021 public notice.

Aniceto Matti 3

The Award categories are: scenic art, popular art, urban art, visual art, audiovisual, dance, literature and reading, music, cultural heritage and beginner. Associations, cooperatives, companies, groups or companies, independent artists, individuals or legal entities, with or without profit, of a cultural nature, residents or with a legal representative of the CNPJ registered in Maringá for at least two years.

app

With more than 5,000 titles in its collection, Cultura em Casa announces that it is the largest free cultural streaming in Latin America. It is a cultural dissemination program by the Secretariat of Culture and Creative Economy of the Government of the State of São Paulo to democratize access to quality cultural content and expand the scope of our work. Just access the application in online stores or the website https://culturaemcasa.com.br/

App 2

“Warning to sailors, the Barge has arrived. From bow to stern, from port to starboard, at the helm, the company Barca dos Corações Partidos completes 10 years traveling through the waters of culture and art around Brazil”. And our port is ready for you to embark on the exclusive Festival that we have prepared to celebrate a decade of one of the most relevant companies in the national artistic scene. In addition to some highly successful presentations, the Original #CulturaEmCasa brings “Ó o Auê Aí Ó”, a documentary about one of the most iconic productions carried out by the company.

Top Books

The Secretariat of Culture of Maringá released, on its social networks, the “Top 5” of most read books from the Alvorada Library throughout 2022. In 5th place, “Sulwe”, by Lupita Nyong’o, appears in the children’s category; “Conectadas”, by Clara Alves, juvenile; and “Pequena choreografia do adios”, by Aline Bei, adult.

Top Books 2

In 4th place, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Dias de Cão – Volume 4”, by Jeff Kinney, for children; “Glass Sword” by Victoria Aveyard, juvenile; and “Women Who Run With the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype,” by Clarissa Pinkola Estés, adult.

Top Books 3

In 3rd place, “Mordisco – The book monster”, by Emma Yarlett, for children; “Coraline”, by Neil Gaiman, juvenile; and “The Diary of Anne Frank” by Anne Frank, adult.

Top Books 4

In 2nd place, “The Little Prince”, by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, for children; “The drug of obedience”, by Pedro Bandeira, juvenile; and “All the flowers I didn’t send you”, by Felipe Rocha, adult.

Top 5 Books

And, finally, 1st place: “Modisco – The Dinosaur Guide”, by Emma Yarlett, for children; “Roof for Two” by Beth O’Leary, juvenile; and “All Your (Im)Perfections” by Colleen Hoover, adult.

Course

Writer and journalist Joselia Aguiar will teach the online course “Writing Lives” through Writer, from January 17 to February 7, on Tuesdays, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, on the Zoom platform. It is an introductory activity about biographies. Cost: from BRL 430 to BRL 360 (5 installments without interest on your credit card). Information: https://escrevedeira.com.br/produto/eprovei-vidas-1

Author

Joselia Aguiar has a degree in Communication from UFBA, a Master’s and a PhD in History from USP. A journalist with long experience writing about books and the publishing market, she was the curator of literary festivals such as Flip and directed the Mário de Andrade Library, in São Paulo. She is the author of “Jorge Amado – Uma Biografia” (However, 2018, Jabuti Prize) and is currently working on a new book about the artist Djanira da Motta e Silva.