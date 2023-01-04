Botafogo idol, Afonsinho faces a long bus journey to say goodbye to Pelé and gets emotional: ‘I couldn’t resist coming to say the last goodbye’

idol of Botafogo in the 1960s, the former player Afonsinho faced a long bus ride from Rio de Janeiro to say goodbye to Skin, buried this Tuesday in Santos. At the age of 75, Afonsinho was very sorry for the loss of the King of Football and said that he decided to go to the wake at the last minute, moved by emotion.

– I didn’t have the courage to see Pelé sick. I spent days and days, like everyone else, suspended in the air with the situation of Pelé’s illness, but at the last minute I was touched by this emotion. Now I also couldn’t resist saying goodbye. Yesterday (Monday) I couldn’t come, and at night at the last minute I decided to take a bus and come, otherwise I would be bothering myself for a long time – said Afonsinho to ESPN Brasil.

In addition to being an ace on the pitch, Afonsinho was also part of a revolution in Brazilian football, becoming the first athlete in the country to win the right to a free pass, in court. Such a right was only granted when Pelé was extraordinary Minister of Sport, in 1998 – the so-called “Lei Pelé”.

– Pelé in terms of image is the maximum that has been reached, especially for us football players, he valued our work to the highest expression. And, personally, the thing that most marked Pelé’s performance off the field, as Minister of Sports, was when he took the lead and spared no efforts to abolish the pass in Brazilian football. He was keen to see this through to the end. That was our best little table – recalled Afonsinho.

