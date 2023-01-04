Botafogo technician analyzes debut in Copinha, cites anxiety and says that rain helped: ‘We managed to increase the pace’

The coach Thiago De Camillis admitted that the Botafogo faced some difficulties in the debut in the São Paulo Cupwith victory over Pinheirense by 4 to 0 this Tuesday (3/1), in São Carlos. For him, the anxiety of the first game ended up weighing on him, but the rain that fell at halftime helped (watch the video at the end of the text).

– A debut is always a debut, even more so in this age group, with players at the end of their training. There’s no way, they feel. Copinha is a competition that has a lot of visibility, with broadcast games. As much as I consider it a mature group, we felt a little – said de Camillis, in an exclusive interview with StoveNET.

– The opponent came with a different proposal, with a very low line, some individual markings, we had a little difficulty in the first half, we lacked a little rhythm. In the second half it rained a little and that helped us, because the ball started to move faster, we managed to increase the pace and increase the score. – completed.

With the victory, Botafogo assumed the isolated leadership of Group 19 of the São Paulo Cup. Now, Glorioso will face the two home teams, São Carlos and Grêmio São-Carlense, who drew 1-1 in the preliminary round. The alvinegro coach watched the match and praised it.

– They are good teams, I liked the teams. Grêmio São-Carlense has a heavier, stronger team, with players who seem to be more mature, and São Carlos has light and technical players. It will be two good games – said Thiago de Camillis.

Watch the exclusive interview: