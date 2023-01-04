Braz comments on Flamengo’s search for reinforcements and explains the situation of Rossi and Quintero

Flamengo started the first week of 2023 by confirming the signings of Gerson and coach Vítor Pereira. The club is active in the market and vice president of football Marcos Braz, in a press conference this Tuesday, spoke about the move to acquire new athletes. According to the manager, there are no ongoing negotiations for goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, from Boca Juniors, or for midfielder Juan Quintero, who was loaned to River Plate by Shenzhen FC (CHN) until December.

– They are two great players. Rossi has been an old desire for Flamengo, since the beginning of 2022. We even made a statement with Boca Jrs to find out about the possibilities, we understand the reasons for not following through with the negotiation, there was the national championship and that was a bit in the bath maria, even under his contract until the middle of 2023. At the time, it was not possible, but there is absolutely nothing with these players – said Marcos Braz, Vice President of Football for Fla:

– After Vítor was hired, we talked to him about all the analyzes we did. We listened and gave our opinion. This is done systematically. We talked to him in every way – completed the manager, referring to the coach Vítor Pereira, presented this Tuesday.

Check out other responses from Marcos Braz, vice president of football at Flamengo, this Tuesday:

Gerson arrives at Flamengo

“Gerson worked in Europe, he scored 11 goals, 10 assists, contributed a lot to Olympique. The player may want to return to Brazil, he will win well, on time, with the possibility of being champion. In this understanding, Olympique had the really, that’s why it didn’t make selling it any easier. They understood that it was even more than what they acquired. That’s why the negotiation involved a lot of patience, a lot of creativity, the structuring of our proposal was not accepted because they didn’t want to maintain a percentage. We made a greater effort.”



Departure of Dorival Junior

“I’ve just introduced a technician. I feel uncomfortable talking about it. When we approached Dorival, back there, we were always respectful, we did absolutely everything with him. A person that, at least I, I have nothing to talk about. to be done another way.”

Big signing for the Club World Cup?



“We knew that we would have the window for hiring. That’s what I said at the time. We are looking to adjust other big signings. What I said was this: as the window was open, we have the possibility of doing it. Gerson, for me, is a great signing. The effort made was huge, from all sides. A player who, for me, comes back even stronger and more qualified.