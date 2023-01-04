Brazilian professionals who are valued abroad and you may not know

Admin 11 hours ago News Leave a comment 5 Views

  • Jamille Ribeiro Bastos do Carmo
  • From Rio de Janeiro to BBC News Brazil

Dentist Priscila Kolbe in her office

Credit, Priscilla Kolbe

photo caption,

Brazilian dentistry is known internationally for its technical excellence.

“‘Oh, football, samba, carnival!’ is the comment, almost always accompanied by a smile, that many hear abroad when they mention that they are Brazilian.

But, if on the one hand this is a well-known face of Brazil outside its borders, many people may not know that professionals of this nationality are also sought after by the world in other fields.

BBC Brasil gathers here some stories that contradict the “mutt complex” and show areas in which Brazilian professionals are valued for technical excellence and professional efficiency — and in which “typical” characteristics such as spontaneity and passion helped a lot.

Dentists: award-winning technique and human care

Priscila Kolbe, who has been working in London for 15 years, often says that nobody sits in the dentist’s chair because they want to, but that her patients definitely feel relieved to be being treated by a Brazilian dentist.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Covid-19: new subvariant accounts for high number of cases in the US

The new subvariant of Ômicron, XBB.1.5, is spreading across the United States (USA) and already …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved