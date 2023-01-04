“BRL 37 million, caused general surprise”; FIFA makes a last-minute decision and directly hits Santos

The president Andres Rueda He has been working hard at Santos in order to leave the Club in a clear evolution, not only on the field, but the work is done so that there is something much better behind the scenes as well. The top hat is still criticized by the Santos fans for making the best decisions in football, something he has left to be desired.

Odair Hellmann he has not yet debuted as a coach in an official game, but that will happen soon in the Campeonato Paulista. The commander has the trust of the board, especially Rueda, who bankrolled his arrival because he understands that the coach’s philosophy is part of what the team needs for 2023.

On the other hand, a behind-the-scenes news excited the Santos fans this Wednesday (4), all because Cueva and Pachuca-MEX suffered a tough defeat in FIFA. The Mexican club needs to pay R$ 37 million to Santos within 45 days. If that doesn’t happen, Cueva will be suspended from football for 6 months.

This was decided because the player left Peixão without any communication and appeared at Pachuca. The fans of Peixe are very happy for Santos’ victory in the Entidade Máxima do Futebol.

“Santos won against Christian Cueva in FIFA. Pachuca-MEX, the club where the Peruvian went after leaving Peixe, will have to pay US$ 7 million (R$ 37 million at current prices) within 45 days. If this payment is not made, Cueva will be suspended from acting for 6 months.”, said journalist Lucas Costa.