Bruna Marquezine wears a R$12,000 look on New Year’s Eve and receives praise from Xolo Maridueña

Xolo Maridueña praises Bruna Marquezine on Instagram

The theory that Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Maridueña are dating is getting stronger. Last Monday (2), the actress posted photos of her New Year’s Eve, which she spent with the boy, and received praise from her partner in the film.

On Instagram, Xolo wrote: “Nailed it” which, in free translation, is something like “Arrasou”. Sasha, who appears in one of Marquezine’s records, also commented on the posts, praising the photos.

Bruna Marquezine spends the New Year with a BRL 12,000 look

Bruna Marquezine’s look, worn on New Year’s Eve, is from the brand Magda Butrym, created by a stylist from Poland. Bruna herself has already used pieces from the company, during an event at Tiffany & Co, in October 2022.

The brand is having a lot of success, with lighter items and, in the latest collections, marked by the addition of flowers. Some of the celebrities who are fans of Magda Butrym are Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Jennie from BLACKPINK, Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Wilde. Is it good for you?

And if you want to copy Marquezine’s new look, know that it is necessary to invest thousands of reais. On the website, the blouse and pants are only available in black and cost R$6,288 and R$5,858 respectively. Thus, to have the complete look it is necessary to disburse more than BRL 12,140. But the bottom part is on sale in the virtual store and is currently costing “only” R$4,100.