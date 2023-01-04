Businessman confirms agreement of São Paulo’s bombastic contraction

Jhegson Méndez, an Ecuadorian midfielder who played in the 2022 World Cup, is a target for São Paulo and, according to his manager, he already has an agreement with the São Paulo club

O Sao Paulo is very close to announcing the hiring of Jhegson Mendezan Ecuadorian midfielder who played in the World Cup 2022. After a long negotiation, which began last year and lasted, the player’s manager published an image of Morumbi with the term “done deal”, which means “done deal”.

Mendez belonged to Los Angeles FCchampion team of the last edition of the MLSbut was without a contract at the end of 2022. Therefore, with advanced negotiations with Tricolor Paulista, even when the World Cup was underway, he is expected to arrive in Brazil in the next few days.

In the World Cup, the defensive midfielder was in the starting line-up in the first two matches, against Qatar and Netherlands. However, as he received two yellow cards, he ended up missing the team in the decisive match against Senegal, which sealed the elimination of Ecuador. In addition to the World Cup, the player was also in the Ecuadorian squad that played in the Copa America 2021.

São Paulo’s target was formed by Independent Del Vallethe team that defeated the Paulistas in the last decision of the Copa Sudamericanaby the score of 2 to 0. The Ecuadorian club is accredited and known for revealing many talents, mainly providing for the selection of Ecuador.

Jhegson Méndez performing against the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup (Credit: Getty Images)

Trained at the Ecuadorian club, Jhegson also had experience in Spanish football, where he played for lioness, on loan. However, in 2019, the player was transferred to orlando city, a team that played for four seasons and stood out to the point of being hired by Los Angeles FC, also from the United States. Thus, in the last MLS, the defensive midfielder was champion of the competition alongside Gareth Bale.