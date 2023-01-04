“Calm Down”, by Rema and Selena Gomez, has the best peak and reaches #13 on Spotify Global

Establishing itself as an organic viral hit, the track “Calm Dawn”successful partnership between Selena Gomez and rowhit the me best peak in the Top 50 of Spotify Global, this Tuesday (3), occupying the position of number 13 for the first time. The remix version of the song was released in August and, since the end of the year, it has been falling in popular taste and establishing itself among the best today.

In the last 24 hours alone, the partnership accounted for incredible 2.678 million streams, entering the Top 15 of the platform worldwide. The track debuted at number 130, and previously peaked at #15. The fact must leave Selena more and more excited for your comeback.

“Calm Down” is really bursting the bubble and guaranteeing the title of “sleeper hit”! The remi also figures within the Top 100 of Spotify’s most played songs from several other countries highly visible as United States (64), Canada (#9) and United Kingdom (#23). In Brazil, the song is at #86being one of the most reproduced internationals in the country today.

at the parade Billboard Global Excluding United Stateswhich lists the most performed tracks in the world with the exception of the United States, “Calm Down” occupies the 8th position in an update published in this Tuesday (3). already in Billboard Hot 100focused on the US phonographic market, the track remains in #83this being the 16th week on chart.

The success of the partnership between the rapper and the singer is so overwhelming that the song is already eligible to receive platinum certificationdepending on the over 1 million copies sold in the United States alone.

.@Selena Gomez & @HeisRema‘s “Calm Down” is now eligible for Platinum in the US for selling over 1 MILLION units in the country (over 800k from remix). pic.twitter.com/B1FnzdlKLU — Selena Gomez Charts (@GomezOnCharts) December 27, 2022

On YouTube, the video clip of the remix has already borders on 200 million playscurrently positioned in #3 among the most consumed music videos in the world.

Selena Gomez confirms she’s working on new music

Selena Gomez continues to promote the release of the long-awaited documentary “My Mind & Me”a project that takes the public on a deep dive into life and feelings from the American star and unveiled the eponymous single. However, the news does not stop there!. In day December 5ththe artist was present at the The Tonight Showstarring jimmy fallon and told that new songs are coming.

the star of “Only Murders in the Building” stated during the interview that lately his schedule is full, but also said new songs are on the way. All this, after the success of the single “My Mind & Me”, the subject of his documentary. Remembering that their last studio album was “Rare”released in 2020.

“This is accurate! Finally! I’m so used to writing sad girl songs. But I’m ready to have fun and I think people will like it.”, said Gomez.

The great detail is that, she stated that the recordings have already started and they’re happening in New York City. In addition, she spoke with the presenter about her charity work and mental health advocacy.

“I know I won’t stop this fight until the day I die. I think mental health is incredibly important and should be focused on.”, commented Selena.

Selena Gomez didn’t go to The Tonight Show just for an interview. The star took the opportunity to play “Egg Roulette” with jimmy fallona game in which he and the guest take turns cracking eggs over their own heads without knowing which are cooked and which are raw.