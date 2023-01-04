Casagrande criticizes Kaká for not attending Pelé’s wake: ‘Perhaps he would have gone for a fee’

Former player and commentator Walter Casagrande criticized important names in the history of Brazilian Teamlike Daniel Alves and Kakadue to his absence from the wake of the King Pele, in Santos. The exchange of barbs between the two sides began with arguments during the elections and the World Cup in Qatar and has dragged on in recent months.

“Where is Kaká, who said that Brazilians don’t recognize their idols? Well then, Kaká, after what we saw at Pelé’s wake, it was clear that the one who doesn’t recognize the great idols is you. Or maybe you went for an interesting fee. Daniel Alves, who thinks he’s the greatest player for having the record for titles, didn’t even make a post”, he said in a column on the website UOL.

Criticism of Casagrande also fell on the coach’s shoulders Tite and athletes from the Brazilian national team who competed in the Qatar World Cup. “Could Tite or Juninho Paulista not show up to represent the last team to play in a World Cup? Brazilian players owe everything to the existence of Pelé, because he was the one who put the Brazilian player on the map of world football. We are respected because we were born in the land of the King. Pelé was a citizen of the world, and his passport is universal”, he said.

The world champions, in 2022, also received criticism from the former striker and commentator. “In 2002, he (Pelé) also criticized the national team’s football at some point during the World Cup. He was no longer a commentator, but he was there and, in interviews, he gave his opinion, with every right. But those players got hurt too. So much so that, when the cup was handed over, Captain Cafu refused to take it from Pelé’s hands and showed it, hitting the platform he had climbed on to lift the cup, where he wanted the Athlete of the Century to place it. there. He missed a unique opportunity to receive the cup directly from the hands of the greatest player in history and the only three-time world champion,” said Casagrande.

“Cafu explained that he was unable to fly early and go to the wake, but he only did so after receiving a lot of criticism. Why didn’t you speak earlier? Time has passed, but the hurt of these spoiled ones has not. They never dedicated anything to the King. No speech, no homage, they simply ignored the existence of King Pelé”.

O funeral in Skin lasted 24 hours. In this period, only two world champion players with the Brazilian Team were there to pay their last respects to the King: the teammate of the third championship Clodoaldo (1970) and the steering wheel Mauro Silva (1994), vice president of Paulista Football Federation (FPF).

The low participation of former players linked to the Brazilian national team was not well received by fans. The perception, often repeated, that the figure of Pelé as an idol would not find so much echo among Brazilians was not observed at the wake. Instead. About 230 thousand people passed through the lawn of the Villa to say goodbye to the King.

Ronaldo Phenomenonfive-time champion in 2002, and Romário, tetra in 1994, sent wreaths to the wake. Among the national team players who were in the Qatar World Cup none attended. Neymar was represented by his father. Coach Tite, who has already resigned from his position at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), did not appear either.

World champions justifications

the former goalkeeper Frames, Palmeiras idol and world champion in 2002, took a controversial position when arguing for his decision not to attend Pelé’s wake. He said that at his parents’ wakes he also didn’t have the company of those who criticize him on social media.

At the end of this Tuesday, cafu and Rivaldo they also justified their absence at Pelé’s wake for different reasons and gave their position publicly through social networks.

It also called attention that few players from Santos’ professional squad participated in the ceremony. Only Marcos Leonardo, Soteldo, Zanocelo, Ângelo, Pirani, João Paulo, Maicon and Alex appeared. Coach Odair Hellmann and director Paulo Roberto Falcão also went to Vila. Other former players who were there were Careca, Neto, Zé Roberto, Elano, Léo, Serginho Chulapa, Narciso, Ricardo Oliveira, Jamelli, Marcelinho Carioca, Aranha, among others linked especially to Santos and Pelé.