Casemiro scores, United wins again and touches the fight for the top of the Premier League

Red Devils rule the game and confirm their stay in the Premier League’s G-4 for another round

This Tuesday (3), following the 19th round of the Premier LeagueO Manchester United received the bournemouth at Old Trafford. In the fight for a place in Champions League, Erik Ten Hag’s charges won 3-0.

You Red Devils had complete control of the game. Until, in the 22nd minute, with a beautiful free kick by Christian Eriksen on the first post, casemiro anticipated the defense marking and played to the back of the net opening the scoreboard.

On the way back to the second half, with 3 minutes, Luke Shaw scored the second. After a beautiful move on the right, the ball crept towards the side inside the area, and the number 23 only had the job of pushing it into the net.

At the end, Shaw made a beautiful launch, Bruno Fernandes made a smooth pass to the middle of the area, and Marcus Rashford just had the job of pushing it to the nets.

Best moments

championship situation

As a result, United remains in 4th position until the end of the round and tied with 35 points with newcastle. Bournemouth are 15th with 16.

ubiquitous casemiro

Once again, the Brazilian defensive midfielder had an influential performance and managed to score his 2nd goal in 22 games for United. At the Real Madridhis first goal only came after 50 matches.

antony out

the brazilian Antony was left out of the related list for the match. According to coach Erik Ten Hag, the Brazilian had an unspecified injury and was spared, as well as Raphael Varane. The Frenchman, however, has only one wear that needs more rest.

On the other hand, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Scott McTominay were again available to the coach, starting the game on the bench.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Everton?

Manchester United vs. Evertonby the third stage of FA Cupwill be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+next Friday (6), at 5 pm (Brasília time).

Where to watch Bournemouth v Burnley?

Bournemouth x burnleyby the third stage of FA Cupwill be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+next Saturday (7), at 12h (Brasília time).

Datasheet

Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth

GOALS: Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Rashford (MUN)

MANCHESTER UNITED: From Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Dalot), Lindelof (Lisandro Martínez), Maguire and Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred), Bruno Fernandes, van de Beek (Garnacho) and Rashford; Martial (Elanga). Coach: Erik Ten Hag

BOURNEMOUTH: Travers; Smith (Stacey), Senesi, Kelly and Mepham; Cook, Lerma (Rothwell), Billing (Moore) and Jaidon Anthony; Solanke and Christie (Dembélé). Coach: Gary O’Neil