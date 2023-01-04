‘Catching fire’ is this Thursday’s attraction (04/08)

posted on 8/4/2022 00:00



Adam Jones was once one of the most sought after chefs in Paris, but his involvement with alcohol and drugs brought his career to an end. After a period of isolation in New Orleans, he leaves for London willing to rebuild his career and earn the long-awaited third star of the Michelin restaurant guide. For this, he enlists the help of Tony, who manages a restaurant in the British capital, and recruits a team of old acquaintances. This is the plot of Pegando Fogo, attraction of the afternoon session this Wednesday (16/2), on Rede Globo.

The film was released in 2015, directed by John Wells and cast by Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Daniel Brühl, Emma Thompson, Omar Sy, Matthew Rhys, Uma Thurman and Alicia Vikander.

