Celebrities send support messages to Jeremy Renner after photo in hospital: “Recover soon”

After posting a photo on social media, actor Jeremy Renner received support from some of the biggest celebrities in the world.

The Marvel star posed in a hospital bed, showing bruises on his face, after suffering a serious accident in the snow.

“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too hurt to type right now but I send you all love,” he wrote.

Renner was hit by a snowmobile the size of a truck on Sunday, the 1st. He lost a lot of blood when his legs were hit by the machinery.

Success as the character Hawkeye in theaters and in his own series, the actor received messages from some of his colleagues from The Avengers. “May you recover soon, buddy. Sending you love”, published Chris Hemsworth, Thor.

“You’re tough. I love you buddy,” wrote Chris Evans, known for playing the hero Captain America. “Love you bro. Sending you love and healing energy”, commented Paul Bettany, the Vision. “Continued prayers your way bro,” posted Star-Lord Chris Pratt.

“Sending love your way,” said actress Colbie Smulders, who plays Agent Maria Hill.

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, who helmed some of the Avengers movies, also chimed in: “Sending all our love bro and wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Host Jimmy Fallon was yet another celebrity to comment on Jeremy’s photo: “Got lots of love for you out here, buddy.”

DJ Steve Aoki left his message: “Brother, you are a superhero to all of us. You will get through this with ease. Love and positive energy to you.”

“Damn buddy. Good to see you. Just wishing you love and a safe and steady recovery,” said actress Michelle Monaghan. “A speedy recovery,” model and presenter Heidi Klum wrote in the post.

