CES 2023: Citizen CZ Smart announced with Wear OS 3, NASA technologies and more

Citizen had already made the CZ Smart line of smart watches official in 2021 with hybrid displays and now this family is growing with the new models announced during CES 2023. They arrive with 1.28-inch AMOLED screens in sizes of 41 and 44mm in Sport models, with a crown around the screen, and Casual models with a stainless steel case.

Both models have Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus processor combined with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. The connection to the cell phone is via Bluetooth, but they also have WiFi, NFC, GPS and even a speaker to hear voice responses and answer calls. The estimated autonomy of the watches is at least 24 hours with fast charging that fully fills the battery in 40 minutes.

The watch also has the following sensors: gyroscope, altimeter, barometer, accelerometer, heart rate sensor, Sp02 and ambient light sensors, which are used in conjunction with an algorithm in the CZ Smart YouQ app to provide information about your fitness, sleep and even anticipating moments of fatigue to avoid excessive effort during exercises. Using neural networks developed within the IBM Watson® Studio workspace, CZ Smart YouQ can learn and understand the user’s chronotype (an individual’s preferred sleeping and waking time) within seven to ten days, processing their data from sleep and Alert Scores and deepens that understanding over time. Most interestingly, the CZ Smart YouQ application was co-created in collaboration with NASA and uses AI within IBM’s Watson Studio on the IBM Cloud to alert you if you need to look for a doctor if you notice that any health standards are out. from normal.

For this, the watch recommends that you do an assessment called “Alert Score” every day in the morning, where it checks your sleep patterns, heart rate and activities to recommend exercises and improve your physical condition. The watch even uses NASA’s Psychomotor Vigilance Task Test (PVT+), which is responsible for measuring the mental health of astronauts. Citizen CZ Smart is compatible with Android and iOS phones.

price and availability

Both versions of the Citizen CZ Smart with AMOLED display will be available from March 2023 in the United States for a starting price of US$ 350 (~R$ 1,912) in 41 and 44 mm sizes compatible with 22 mm bracelets. Check out other CES 2023 releases here.

