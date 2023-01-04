CES 2023: Dell refreshes Alienware and G Series lines with new gaming notebook models

In addition to presenting news regarding the Concept Nyx and new monitors and peripherals, Dell also updated its lines of gamer notebooks, Alienware and G Series, with more models. In all, there are six: Alienware m18, Alienware m16, Alienware x14, Alienware x16, G16 and G15 color. TudoCelular accompanied the ads and now shows you the highlights.

alienware m18





The Alienware m18 is supposed to be the biggest model in Dell’s gaming family. It has an 18-inch screen and 2560 x 1600 pixels. There is a 16:10 aspect ratio of the display, while the refresh rate can reach 165 Hz at maximum resolution, or 480 Hz at Full HD (1920 x 1200 pixels). The manufacturer promises 35% more performance in this generation. Furthermore, the technical specs are comprised of the most powerful Intel and AMD processors out there. In the case of the former, the options will be the 24-core Core i9-13900HX, the 16-core Core i7-13700HX and the 14-core Core i7-13650HX. As for the second, the models have not yet been informed. In terms of graphics, the equipment will feature state-of-the-art NVIDIA GeForce RTX or AMD Radeon graphics cards. This machine still contains up to 64 GB of RAM and up to 9 TB of storage, supporting up to four SSDs The presence of the Element 21 thermal compound in both the CPU and the GPU promises to work together with the larger vapor chamber, the four coolers, the five vents and the seven heat pipes, in order to avoid any type of overheating. Connectivity is provided by two USB-A 3.2 ports and an audio jack on the left side; a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 on the right; and two USB-C – one Thunderbolt 4 and one USB 4 Gen 2, one USB-A, one HDMI 2.1, mini-DisplayPort and SD card slot on the back. Keyboard alternatives are the standard AlienFX and low-profile mechanical Cherry MX.

alienware m16





Larger than the previous generation, the new Alienware m16 also comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 16-inch panel, with a maximum resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, which can have rates of 165 or 240 Hz. In Full HD (1920 x 1200 pixels), the frequency reaches 480 Hz. It comes with RAM ranging from 16GB to 64GB, as well as 256GB to 9TB of SSD storage. The configuration is the same as the larger version, with high-end CPUs from Intel or AMD, as well as NVIDIA GeForce GTX or AMD Radeon GPUs. The set of ports is also similar, except for the presence of only two USB-A ports and no USB-C port on the side. AlienFX membrane or Cherry MX mechanical keyboard options are also available here.

Alienware x16 and x14





Focused on innovation, the X family was also contemplated with new x16 and x14 models. Both stand out for their aluminum covers and chassis made of magnesium alloy. In addition, there is a touchpad with RGB lighting and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. The x16 comes with a 16-inch screen and six speakers in the sound system. The display has 2560 x 1600 resolutions at 165 Hz or 240 Hz, or 1920 x 1200 at 480 Hz. The processors used are the Intel Core i9-12900HK, Core i7-13800H and Core i7-13620H, accompanied by up to 32 GB of RAM and 256 GB to 4 TB of internal space. Graphics are from NVIDIA, without specifying the card model. In turn, the x14 has a 14-inch panel and Intel Core i7-13620H or Core i5-13420H processors. The GPU is the GeForce RTX 3050, while the RAM memory reaches up to 32 GB. SSD storage ranges from 256GB to 4TB.

G16 and G15





Dell also launched the new G16 gaming notebook with a 16-inch screen, which comes with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 165 Hz or 240 Hz. The new G15 stands out for its retro colors that seek to reflect old devices to play music – like the Walkman. Both the larger and smaller will have up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, 13th generation Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics. four-zone RGB backlight.

















