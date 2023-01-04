CES 2023: L’Oréal technology prints makeup onto face – 1/4/2023

L’Oréal announced the prototype of a makeup printer as part of the novelties of CES 2023, the largest technology fair in the world, which takes place this week in Las Vegas (USA). Unlike machines used to print documents, the technology uses AR (Augmented Reality, in Portuguese) to create and draw the eyebrow directly on the person’s face.

THE L’Oréal worked with technology company Prinker, a CES acquaintance, which showed off in 2020 a portable device that quickly printed a temporary tattoo on the skin.

The company has yet to confirm Brow Magic’s exact price or release date, saying only that it should launch in 2023.

How it works?

The technology prints brow makeup through 2,400 tiny nozzles on the device, producing a resolution of 1,200 drops per inch.

You need to open the Brow Magic app to scan the face. From there, it is possible to visualize various shapes, thicknesses and effects using augmented reality.

Using the phone’s camera, the L’Oréal makes personalized recommendations on staining techniques.

The user applies a primer to the brows, a step that was also part of the Prinker S tattoo application, before running the printer over them.

In a single sweeping motion the new brow look is applied to the skin.

If you make a mistake or have difficulty removing it at the end of the day, the printed ink disappears with the use of makeup remover pattern.

lipstick print

The mix of augmented reality and high-tech printing is something L’Oréal has dabbled in before. At CES 2021, the company unveiled the Perso, a gadget that could print a custom lipstick, foundation, and skincare blend.

Another technology that gained prominence was the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure, a lipstick printer that allowed you to try on shades via AR before mixing them with replaceable cartridges.

At CES 2023, L’Oréal is also highlighting HAPTA, a smart lipstick applicator for people with limited hand and arm mobility.

The device was developed with Verily Life Sciences, a company owned by Alphabet that makes electronic appliances with stabilization technology to help people with tremors eat more easily.

The HAPTA prototype combines smart gestures and a magnetic attachment that allows for 360 degrees of rotation and 180 degrees of flexion. It could operate via battery for about an hour, or about 10 applications.