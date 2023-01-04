CES 2023: Samsung Galaxy A14 5G announced with 50 MP camera, 90 Hz display and low price

Samsung presented this Wednesday (04) the Galaxy A14 5G, the cheapest 5G phone in the Galaxy family. The objective of this model is to deliver the fastest connectivity on the market in a low-cost device, making the use of the fifth generation of the mobile network more popular and accessible for all user profiles.

screen and design

The Galaxy A14 5G has a slightly different look from its predecessor. The cell phone still has textured resistant plastic construction and features its rear cameras aligned vertically. A detail that cannot fail to be highlighted is its availability of colors that refer to the Galaxy S22 Ultra: green, purple, black and white.

On the front of the smartphone, there is a 6.6-inch LCD screen that now has Full HD + resolution, but maintains the 90 Hz refresh rate. The display is housed between thick bezels and a waterdrop notch to house the front-facing camera.

cameras and hardware





With a rear camera system identical to its predecessor, Samsung’s new entry-level 5G phone has a main lens with a 50 MP sensor, a macro lens with a 2 MP sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The only improvement is in the selfies part: there is a new 13 MP front camera that replaces the 8 MP sensor of the A13 5G. Samsung does not specify the processor used in the cell phonebut it is likely that we are talking about the MediaTek Dimensity 700, a platform manufactured with a 7-nanometer process that has become a “favorite” for affordable cell phones with 5G.

















The chipset, inherited from its predecessor, works with 4 GB of RAM and options of 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a Micro SD card up to 1 TB. To power this hardware, the Galaxy A14 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W power charging.

Software

Samsung confirms that the Galaxy A14 5G will be eligible for two Android updates, and the operating system is expected to receive security updates for four years. This means that, out of the box running Android 13, the model should receive up to Android 15.

price and availability

Samsung has not revealed the launch date of the Galaxy A14 5G, but it is reported that the cell phone will be sold with a suggested price of US$ 199 (about R$ 1,089)that is, it is even cheaper than its predecessor, which debuted on the market costing US$ 249. What did you think of the Galaxy A14 5G? Comment your opinion below!

