Chamber financed trips for deputies to 20 countries with daily rates of up to R$2,350

Using the pretext of an “Official Mission”, federal deputies made a true tour of 20 countries throughout 2022. The favorite destination of the excellences was the United States, with visits, for example, to New York and Las Vegas, the gambling capital of the casinos. Destinations popular with tourists, such as Lisbon (Portugal), Paris (France) and the Milan/Madrid/Barcelona circuit (Italy) were also enjoyed by the nobles, all paid for with money taken from the taxpayer’s pocket.

Few are the poor countries that received the deputies, but there are visits for the rich ones like Switzerland, Belgium, Holland, Japan and Monaco.

On trips, deputies do not scratch their pockets. They receive a daily rate, in dollars, ranging from US$391 (about R$2,142) to US$428 (R$2,350).

The indecorous help is not justified when remembering the BRL 33,700 salary. This is before the readjustment, which increased to R$41.2 thousand.

Payment in dollars is an excellent attraction when compared to the daily rate for national destinations, “miserable” R$524.



The select plenary of the OECD, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Photo: OECD

Brazil’s ticket to the OECD goes to the fridge

Lula’s inauguration caused another serious damage to the country, with initiatives that reveal a lack of interest in Brazil joining the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development). It is a fight that started two decades ago and Brazil has never been so close to final victory. But Lula extinguished the secretariat responsible for dealing with the country’s acceptance process in the body, after the “restructuring” and creation of positions whose objective is not the national interest, but to create “small mouths”.

At the end of September, Brazil sent a 1,100-page memorandum detailing the degree of alignment with the standards required by the OECD.

Brazil already complies with more than half of the 208 essential norms and was in the process of achieving another 45. Now the process is on hold.

Chancellor Mauro Vieira warned that he will maintain a “dialogue” with the OECD, in disconnection with the lack of interest of the Presidency of the Republic.

power without shame The lesson of Afonso Arinos President Lula wanted to bring together the summit of “emerging” countries in Africa and Asia. In 1960, Fidel Castro proposed the same to Jânio Quadros, who was visiting him. The lesson fell to Senator Afonso Arinos, who was in the delegation: “The countries of Africa and Asia represent, numerically, a force greater than us Americans and with interests very different from ours. If this summit goes to votes whose interests are not exactly ours, they will form a majority, we will be exposed and we will be forced to follow them, losing control of the summit’s fate and forced to accept conclusions that are not favorable to us.” Fidel remained silent and it was never mentioned again.

The government has already found a way to attack Israel, not by chance, the only democracy (socialist, by the way) in the region: the Itamaraty criticized the “incursion” of the Israeli government in the Esplanada das Mesquitas, this Tuesday (3).

The inauguration speech of the new Chancellor Mauro Vieira caused astonishment due to its mediocrity and resentment. In addition to the inelegance against his predecessor, Ambassador Carlos França, who, on the contrary, was elegant and professional.

Upon noticing President Lula’s arrival at Pelé’s wake, the emotional crowd began to protest, chanting the mantra “Lula, thief, your place is in prison”. The petista will not have an easy life.

Deputy Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-SP) asked PT members to take advantage of the recess to celebrate the return to the Planalto because in the new Legislature “they will have opposition like never before in the history of this country”.

Quote of the day “He says he defends ‘Science’, but washes the floor of the Min.Economia with rock salt” Federal Deputy Kim Kataguiri (União-SP) pointing out yet another contradiction in the Lula government

At fuel stations in the Federal District there are already increases of more than R$1 in the price of gasoline. Ethanol prices were also artificially raised by distributors and service stations, always them.

Defeated candidate for president, Senator Soraya Thronicke (União-MS) challenged those she called “dissatisfied”: they must join to run. “Whoever is ‘good’ really has to be here… get down to business”.

The routine sweep in search of wiretaps, after changes of government, still found nothing. A different situation from the uncivilized departure of Dilma, when insults were found against Michel Temer.

Accused by the PSDB of homophobia for commenting on Eduardo Leite, actor José de Abreu is a repeat offender. He even told Congresswoman Tabata do Amaral (PSB-SP) that he would punch her until he was arrested.

Why haven’t employment and corruption been big issues until now?