check out 15 success stories

When blowing out the candles in celebration of her 15 years of age today, Rayssa Leal will have many reasons to celebrate.

After all, since her first contact with skateboarding at the age of six, her trajectory of success has been meteoric, and with the conquest of her first Olympic medal at the age of 13 in 2021, it was as if she had pressed the “start” button. ” in a career that has progressed every day.

There are victories, awards, competitions, advertising campaigns, magazine covers, social actions, product line and much more.

O UOL selected 15 striking and memorable moments from the timeline of this illustrious debutante that deserve to be remembered.

Video of the Fairy posted by Tony Hawk

Here begins the beginning of the saga, represented by this video reposted by the idol Tony Hawk, who took Rayssa out of ostracism and took her to the fantastic world of Fadinha.

Original video was recorded by mother Lilian Mendes, and is the first of Rayssa’s Feed on her Instagram page, aged 7, dated September 7, 2015. Hawk, posted a day later.

Participation in the Laureus Award

Rayssa begins to take the first steps towards international stardom when walking down the red carpet of the Laureus World Sport Awards (Oscar of World Sport), as one of the nominees for the Award in the category Best Action Sports Athlete at the age of 12 in Berlin ( Germany), where she was pampered, photographed and filmed by “Uncle Toninho”, as she calls her idol and mentor Tony Hawk.

Silver Medal at the Olympics

Greatest moment in the career of our great skate street star, when he took silver in the debut of the modality at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which brought immense international visibility and guaranteed more than 6 million followers on Instagram in a few days. At the time, she was 13 years and 206 days old, and became the youngest athlete from Brazil to climb on the podium at an Olympics.

Donated IOC Prize to social entity

His participation in the Tokyo Olympics also earned him the Olympic Spirit Award and a check for US$ 50,000 (about R$ 260,000) offered by the International Olympic Committee, an amount that was fully reverted to the NGO Social Skate, from Sandro Testinha, who assists children in situations of social vulnerability in the region of Calmon Vianna (SP).

cover of vogue

In November 2021, right after the Olympic Games, Rayssa graces the cover of one of the most prestigious luxury magazines in the world, Vogue do Brasil, representing the importance of the Brazilian Olympic conquest at such an early age, and recognition for her prominence as a phenomenon. global sport.

H.Stern campaign

Still 13 years old, the golden girl Rayssa Leal won a jewelry line called My Collection launched by the renowned international jewelry company H.Stern with a casual style and a lot of luxury.

Space Jam Campaign on HBO

At the age of 14, Rayssa acts with the character Bugs Bunny in animation for the launch of the film space jam on HBO, in a campaign that could even be seen in the cars of the VLTs in Rio de Janeiro, fully enveloped.

Tennis campaign and collab with Nike

One of its main sponsors, the Nike brand also launched a global campaign with the title Vai no Novo, starring Rayssa and soon after it collaborated with the brand, and launched the Nike SB Verona Slip x Rayssa Leal model.

Win at the X Games

The most traditional extreme sports festival on the planet, the X Games, also had to surrender to Rayssa’s talent, after her victory in the stage in Chiba, Japan, in April last year, and stamped her presence among the best in the world of radical sports.

Launch of pro model de shape by April

The dream of becoming a professional abroad came to Rayssa Leal at the age of 14, in May last year, when she launched her pro model for the Australian brand April Skateboards owned by champion Shane O’Neill, but in Brazil the best in the world continued to be an amateur skater .

Nescau Campaign

Rayssa spearheaded the campaign Power Owners, where Nescau raffled off 750 April Skateboards skateboards (its other sponsor), and even distributed more than 3,000 customized Rayssa socks with the chocolate milk brand and took skaters assisted by the NGO Social Skate to watch the Street League final in Rio, with Sandro Testinha.

Candy packaging by Docile

Ambassador of the Docile brand, participated in the campaign sweet kindnessand printed a line of edibles that includes candies, jellies, strips and other products.

Monster Media Energy

Convenience stores at gas stations also feature the image of the greatest skateboarder in street around the world, on banners, stickers and other publicity for the energy drink brand Monster Energy, which recently released episode 8 of the series aspire – inspirewith the champion.

Bank of Brazil Campaign

At the end of the year, Rayssa starred in two campaigns for Branco do Brasil, the BB cash and 2023 It Will Be Everything You Imagine, with Olympic rower Isaquias Queiroz, surfer Tatiana Weston Webb and gameinfluencer Ana Xisdê.

Street League Super Crown Victory

The icing on the cake came in November of last year, after Rayssa had already won the three stages of the SLS, in Jacksonville, Seattle and Las Vegas, and closed the year with a golden key, by also winning the final stage in Rio, and take the SLS Super Crown to her trophy case as the best female street skater of the season.