Check out the 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominees below:

MOVIE THEATER

BEST FILM: DRAMA

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Inisherin’s Banshees

elvis

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Among Women

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler-Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tar

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till – The Quest for Justice

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Brian Tyree Henry – Passage

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Jessie Buckley – Among Women

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR OR ACTRESS

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till – The Quest for Justice

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeat – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

BEST CAST

Inisherin’s Banshees

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Among Women

BEST DRIVING

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tar

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Among Women

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

SS Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

Todd Field – Tar

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Sarah Polley – Among Women

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tar

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way to Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

BEST EDITION

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way to Water

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tar

BEST COSTUME

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere at Once

Catherine Martin-Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

elvis

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST FILM: COMEDY

Inisherin’s Banshees

bros

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Weight of Talent

BEST ANIMATION

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order

Red – Growing up is a Beast

Wendell & Wild

BEST FILM IN NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Nothing New on the Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of Some Truths

close

Decision to Leave

RRR

BEST SONG

Carolina – A Place Far Far From Here

Ciao Papa – Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Naatu Naatu – RRR

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Alexandre Desplat – Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Michael Giacchino-The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Among Women

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

TV

BEST SERIES: DRAMA

Andor

bad sisters

Better Call Saul

The Crown

euphoria

The Good Fight

House of the Dragon

Severance

yellowstone

BEST ACTOR: DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam ScottSeverance

Antony Starr-The Boys

BEST ACTRESS: DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Laura Linney – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Kelly ReillyYellowstone

Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: DRAMA SERIES

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Michael EmersonEvil

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: DRAMA SERIES

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon

Carol BurnettBetter Call Saul

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Julia GarnerOzark

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

BEST SERIES: COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

barry

The Bear

Better Things

Ghosts

hacks

reboot

Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTOR: COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Bill Hader – Barry

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTRESS: COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Jean Smart – Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: COMEDY SERIES

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat

James Marsden – Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

BEST MINISSERIES

The Dropout

Gaslit

The Girl from Plainville

The Offer

Pam & Tommy

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Under the Banner of Heaven

BEST MOVIE FOR TV

Fresh

Prey

Ray Donovan: The Movie

The Survivor

Three Months

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

BEST ACTOR: MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Ben Foster – The Survivor

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt

BEST ACTRESS: MINISSERIES OR TV MOVIE

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MINISSERIES OR TV MOVIE

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Matthew GoodeThe Offer

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Shea Whigham – Gaslit

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: MINISSERIES OR TV MOVIE

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit

Melanie Lynskey – Candy

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Juno Temple – The Offer

BEST SERIES IN NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

1899

Borgen

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Garcia!

The Kingdom Exodus

Kleo

My Brilliant Friend

pachinko

tehran

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Harley Quinn

Star Trek: Lower Decks

undone

BEST TALK SHOW

The Amber RuffinShow

Full Front with Samantha Bee

The Kelly ClarksonShow

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Jerrod CarmichaelRothaniel

Joel Kim BoosterPsychosexual

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early