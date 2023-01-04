Check out the 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominees below:
MOVIE THEATER
BEST FILM: DRAMA
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Inisherin’s Banshees
elvis
Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Among Women
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler-Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tar
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till – The Quest for Justice
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
Brian Tyree Henry – Passage
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
Jessie Buckley – Among Women
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere at Once
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR OR ACTRESS
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till – The Quest for Justice
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeat – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
BEST CAST
Inisherin’s Banshees
Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Among Women
BEST DRIVING
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tar
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Among Women
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
SS Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT
Todd Field – Tar
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Sarah Polley – Among Women
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tar
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way to Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
BEST EDITION
Tom Cross – Babylon
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way to Water
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere at Once
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tar
BEST COSTUME
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere at Once
Catherine Martin-Elvis
Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
Mary Zophres – Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
elvis
Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST FILM: COMEDY
Inisherin’s Banshees
bros
Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Weight of Talent
BEST ANIMATION
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order
Red – Growing up is a Beast
Wendell & Wild
BEST FILM IN NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Nothing New on the Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of Some Truths
close
Decision to Leave
RRR
BEST SONG
Carolina – A Place Far Far From Here
Ciao Papa – Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
Naatu Naatu – RRR
New Body Rhumba – White Noise
BEST SOUNDTRACK
Alexandre Desplat – Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
Michael Giacchino-The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Among Women
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
TV
BEST SERIES: DRAMA
Andor
bad sisters
Better Call Saul
The Crown
euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
yellowstone
BEST ACTOR: DRAMA SERIES
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam ScottSeverance
Antony Starr-The Boys
BEST ACTRESS: DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Laura Linney – Ozark
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Kelly ReillyYellowstone
Zendaya – Euphoria
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: DRAMA SERIES
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael EmersonEvil
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: DRAMA SERIES
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Carol BurnettBetter Call Saul
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Julia GarnerOzark
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
BEST SERIES: COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
hacks
reboot
Reservation Dogs
BEST ACTOR: COMEDY SERIES
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader – Barry
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
BEST ACTRESS: COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
Jean Smart – Hacks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: COMEDY SERIES
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat
James Marsden – Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: COMEDY SERIES
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
BEST MINISSERIES
The Dropout
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven
BEST MOVIE FOR TV
Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
BEST ACTOR: MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Ben Foster – The Survivor
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt
BEST ACTRESS: MINISSERIES OR TV MOVIE
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MINISSERIES OR TV MOVIE
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Matthew GoodeThe Offer
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Shea Whigham – Gaslit
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: MINISSERIES OR TV MOVIE
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey – Candy
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Juno Temple – The Offer
BEST SERIES IN NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
pachinko
tehran
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
undone
BEST TALK SHOW
The Amber RuffinShow
Full Front with Samantha Bee
The Kelly ClarksonShow
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod CarmichaelRothaniel
Joel Kim BoosterPsychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early