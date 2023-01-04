check out the biggest music promises for 2023

Every year, great male and female singers emerge and steal the spotlight on the main world charts. Some phenomena are so big that they have already established themselves as a strong name in the industry, such as the recent cases of Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. Although it’s difficult to predict what will be successful or not, some young promises have already demonstrated that they are capable of causing a stir in the music market. See seven of them below:

Zoë Kravitz

The “Batman” and “Divergent” actress will venture into a solo music career starting this year. The daughter of Lenny Kravitz will release an album with Jack Antonoff as the main producer, who works with singers like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde. The artist even participated in Swift’s last album, “Midnights”, in which she appears in the composition of the songs “Lavender Haze” and “Karma”.

Ana Castile

Owner of two big hits in 2022, “Pipoco” and “Bombonzinho”, this year the sertaneja has the opportunity to establish herself once and for all as one of the biggest hitmakers in the national territory. A first step would be to have a good solo repertoire on people’s lips, as it is already known that she is capable of delivering successful songs.

Dove Cameron

Known for starring in iconic Disney series such as “Liv & Maddie” and “Descendants”, the artist ventured more heavily into her music career last year. She broke through to mainstream audiences with Boyfriend and attended major awards shows, even being awarded Breakthrough Artist of the Year. However, the singles that came after the first one were not as successful. In 2023, the singer has the chance to consolidate herself as a hitmaker.

Nicky Youre

Just like Dove, the young American had a huge hit in 2022, “Sunroof”. The resounding success of the debut single makes the 23-year-old boy one of the best bets in music for 2023.

melody

With a large fan base and a lot of energy, the 15-year-old could be one of Brazil’s music stars. In addition to controversies and good marketing, the singer needs good songs, just like she delivered in “Pipoco” or in “Assalto Perigoso”.

owenn

The American with a deep voice and danceable songs will release his debut album this year. He worked for a long time as a dancer for singer Taylor Swift and will even be one of the guest artists on the American tour. Being a sponsor of Swift is already a requirement for an artist to go far, like Olivia Rodrigo or Nicki Minaj.





Rosa Linn

The Armenian popstar participated in the last edition of Eurovision, the same attraction that revealed the band Maneskin. She excelled with pop music in the purest sense. In 2022, Rosa Linn entered the world charts with the song Snap and promises to be a new revelation of Eastern Europe, following in the footsteps of Dua Lipa and Ava Max.