Check out the movies that DESTROYED Celebrity MARRIAGES

When two actors act out a romance together, the audience soon begins to imagine that there is a relationship behind the cameras.

This is not always true, but many popular marriages of celebrities started backstage.

What many people don’t know is that, in fact, these novels were responsible for ruin other relationships.

5 movies that destroyed celebrity marriages

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

One of the biggest backstage scandals, Kristen Stewart was dating Robert Pattinson when photos of the actress with the director of “Snow White and the Huntsman” surfaced in the media.



Clicks of Kristen Stewart with director Rupert Sanders were released – BETRAYAL More clicks of Kristen with Rupert were released this afternoon



Rupert Sanders was married with two children, his wife refused to continue their relationship. Stewart asked public apology to her ex-boyfriend, who also didn’t want to get back together.

In the end, Kristen was not with either of the two and assumed his homosexuality.

Green Lantern (2011)



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married since 2012, after meeting on film set – Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty Images/ AFP



Hollywood darlings Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met during production of “Green Lantern”.

Blake Lively was dating her Gossip Girl co-star, Penn Badgleyand Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson, interpreter of the Black Widow.

The actor claims that he only approached his partner after the divorce, but apparently the couple was already close during the recordings. They were married a year after the film’s release.

>> Blake Lively Calls Husband Ryan Reynolds a Hypocrite

Daredevil (2003)

When he recorded “Daredevil”, Ben Affleck was engaged to singer Jennifer Lopez, and his love interest in the film, Jennifer Garner, was married to Scott Foley.



Daredevil stars Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were together for 12 years and have three children together – reproduction



In the year following the film’s release, the two ended their relationships and took over their romance. They got married in 2005 and stayed together until 2017.

In 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together and are married.

>> Jennifer Lopes and Ben Affleck’s prenuptial agreement even includes sex; know everything

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starred in one of the most famous weddings of cinema, mainly for their chemistry on the scene. The performers met when they performed “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

During this period, Pitt had been married for five years to Jennifer Aniston, star of the series Friends and other romantic comedies.



Brad Pitt’s betrayal began during the shooting of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, before he split from Jennifer Aniston – Playback/Getty Images



In the divorce proceedings, Aniston cited “irreconcilable differences”, but a month after the separation, Brad Pitt took over his relationship with Angelina Jolie and admitted that he fell in love with his co-star during filming.

By the Sea (2015)



Angelina Jolie has split from Brad Pitt following allegations of domestic violence against the actress and her children – Photo: AFP



Years later, the couple played the protagonists of the film “À Beira-Mar”. Angelina Jolie told the press that the production was a test run for her own wedding.

>> Angelina Jolie dismisses R $ 327 million in divorce settlement with Brad Pitt

The following year, the couple divorced over allegations of domestic violence against the actress and the couple’s children.