Chile starts production of petroleum-free gasoline

The Chilean company HIF (Highly Innovative Fuels) has officially started industrial production of eFuel, a new, more sustainable type of gasoline that is not derived from petroleum. The most curious thing is that fuel has air and water among its raw materials.

The project received a contribution of US$ 260 million and has among its main investors the German automaker Porsche.

Despite the tendency for the automotive market to gradually migrate to electric vehicles, Porsche and other brands are also investing in new technologies for the production of synthetic and cleaner fuels, which help to reduce the amount of pollutants released into the atmosphere. Currently, there are more than 1.3 billion vehicles with combustion engines in the world, a slice that this new fuel seeks to meet.

In practice, fuel is produced from an electrolysis process, which separates hydrogen and oxygen atoms from water. Then, carbon dioxide (CO2) suspended in the atmosphere is captured so that it can be combined with the hydrogen in the water. The eFuel manufacturing process is powered by energy generated by wind towers, as demonstrated in the video below:

According to HIF, eFuel is the same as conventional gasoline used today, with the difference that it is cleaner and carbon neutral. It is even 100% compatible with current vehicle engines, without the need for modifications.

Petroleum-free gasoline can also be used in trucks, ships and planes, with the fueling process able to utilize the same existing pipeline and gas station infrastructure. In addition to being a fuel with sustainable production, manufacturing also removes 230,000 tons of CO2 from the air per year.

During the current pilot phase, the production of around 130,000 liters of eFuel per year is expected. The expectation is that this volume rises to 55 million liters per year by the middle of this decade. By 2027, this amount should reach 550 million liters.

Chile was chosen to start the project because it has ideal conditions for the production of synthetic fuel, since the region has winds that blow for about 270 days a year – which allows to keep the wind turbines at full capacity. The factory is also located in the city of Punta Arenas, close to the Strait of Magellan, which allows the fuel to be exported by ship all over the world.