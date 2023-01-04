Chloë Grace Moretz reveals Kick-Ass influence on action scenes

When preparing for Peripherals, Chloë Grace Moretz had to look back at her work on the stunts for Kick-Ass.

During the film’s panel at New York Comic Con (Via comic.book.com), the actress revealed that her character is involved in multiple action sequences, which take advantage of some of the movements of the Hit Girl.

Moretz also revealed that he had to learn a little Judo and Muay Thai to be able to do his stunts.

“There’s a lot of hand-to-hand combat. So it’s really fun. We have some Judo moves there. There was some Hit Girl in there for sure. We actually have to do a lot of Muay Thai, so there’s a lot of kicking.” – Said Moretz.

Peripherals debut in Amazon Prime Video on the 21st of October.

The film centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to pick up the pieces of her family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The plot is master storyteller William Gibson’s enchanting and hallucinatory glimpse into the destiny of humanity – and what lies beyond.

In addition to Moretz The cast also includes: Jack Reynor (Midsommar – Evil Doesn’t Wait Night), Gary Carr (The Deuce), eli goree (One Night in Miami…), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN – Washington’s Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Curse of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce) and Austin Rising (ALT).