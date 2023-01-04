Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. in the unpublished images of Oppenheimer

Total Film released some unpublished images of Oppenheimerthe new film by Christopher Nolanwhich arrives in 2023 (via gamesradar).

The film will follow the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphythe creator of the atomic bomb during World War II.

In the highlighted images are Emily Blunt as Kitty, Robert’s wife, and Robert Downey Jr. such as Lewis Strauss, chairman of the US Atomic Energy Commission, who would later clash with Oppenheimer.

A few more pictures from #Oppenheimer – be sure to keep an eye on our Twitter feed as we unveil new stories throughout the day pic.twitter.com/v53FuvIPqf — Total Film (@totalfilm) December 12, 2022

Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Jason Clarke, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Matthias Schweighöfer, Alex Wolff, James D ‘Arcy and Michael Angarano complete the strong cast.

Gary Oldman will make a small cameo in the film. Murphy and Oldman worked with Nolan on the Batman trilogy. Murphy worked with Nolan on Batman, Inception and Dunkirk.

Oppenheimer will hit theaters in July 21, 2023.