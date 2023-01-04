Companies target energy transition and invest billions of reais in wind farms in Brazil

Energy generation and oil and gas companies intensified their activities in the Brazilian wind energy market in 2022. Proof of this were the billionaire investments announced during the last year, focusing on levers that can still be unlocked within a segment that is seen with great potential.

Wind farms are the third largest electricity matrix in Brazil, behind only hydroelectric and thermoelectric plants – around 12.5% ​​of the electricity produced in the country comes from the wind, according to the most recent data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) .

Brazilian parks are capable of producing around 25 gigawatts (GW), enough to supply residential homes throughout the North and Southeast of the country, but there is potential for even more, reinforces Elbia Gannoum, president of the Brazilian Association of Wind Energy (Abeeólica) .

“The potentials are endless, but the current growth of our installed capacity [de cerca de 3 GW por ano] already give an indication of this. Now there are regulatory issues that we need to move forward,” he recalls. Wind production is seen as one of the avenues for the world to migrate to cleaner energy – and it is also an issue that should gain strength in the new Lula government.

And one of the main demands of the activity with the federal government is the regulation of offshore wind, which are those in which wind farms are installed at sea. A decree published in early 2022 made room for the installation of these plants in the ocean, but there is still a lack of more details on how the assignments of use of the Brazilian coast will be carried out.

The potential for offshore wind power generation in Brazil exceeds 700 GW, according to a study prepared by the Energy Research Company (EPE). Abeeólica’s expectation is that the first auctions may take place in 2023, but the final regulation of the activity should only take place in 2024, according to the latest Aneel schedule.

By the beginning of December 2022, the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) registered 176.6 GW in licensing requests for generation from offshore winds. Of the 70 projected parks, 22 are located in Rio Grande do Sul.

Worldwide, it is estimated that almost US$ 1 trillion will be invested in the offshore wind industry by 2031, according to the consultancy WoodMac. Under this scenario, many companies intensify their entry into wind production, especially oil and gas companies.

Billions at stake

In October, the French oil company TotalEnergies announced an investment of BRL 4.2 billion for 34% of Casa dos Ventos, which will form a joint venture in the sector. The following month, Total signed a memorandum of understanding with Prumo for the installation of an offshore wind farm in the structure of the port of Açu – which reduces implementation costs.

Gannoum points out that the oil company’s move is not trivial, since the expertise of these companies in offshore ventures for oil exploration will be important for the consolidation of the activity in Brazil. In addition to Total, Shell, Equinor and EDF are discussing projects in the port.

Within this context of synergy between sectors, Abeeólica signed a memorandum of understanding with the Brazilian Institute of Petroleum and Gas (IBP) in October for the exchange of knowledge among its associates.

In addition to wind farms in the ocean, onshore installations have also gained their share of contributions. One example is the R$2.5 billion investment made by Enel Green Power to expand its wind farm in Bahia.

Neoenergia (NEOE3) earmarked R$ 1.2 billion in investments for renewable energy in the first half, part of which was earmarked for wind energy. Another relevant company in the activity is Aeris (AERI3), which produces the blades for the generators.

green hydrogen

Another lever for wind comes in the context of power generation for the production of green hydrogen, a potent energy source. The production process requires the use of an energy source to decompose water and obtain hydrogen.

Roughly speaking, if the source of this energy is clean (in this case, wind), hydrogen is considered “green” – it is worth noting that this is not a unanimous opinion, since other stages of the process may or may not be considered sustainable.

Despite these discussions, green hydrogen is one of Abeeólica’s guidelines, which argues that the sector has the technical capacity to advance in the segment, but recognizes that it is a new activity worldwide and that there are still bottlenecks for the model to gain scale .

In line with this thought, Aneel left the regulation of the role of hydrogen in the electricity sector out of its schedule until 2024, since there is an understanding that the topic needs maturity. However, the agency indicates that the first technical discussions will take place in 2023.

