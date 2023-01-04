Copa São Paulo 2023: results of today’s games, Tuesday, from Copinha

The Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior brings together teams from all levels, states and investments in the country in the under-20 category. This Tuesday, 28 matches were played for the first round of the competition.

below the THROW! presents you with all the results of this Tuesday’s matches, which marked the second day of the Copinha, which ends on January 25th.

+ Where to watch the Copinha? Understand the division of the broadcasting rights of the tournament



Group 1:



1 pm – Tanabi 2 x 1 Portuguese

3:15 pm – Náutico 0 x 2 Rede Ariquemes

Group 2:



5:45 pm – Mirassol 3 x 1 União ABC

8pm – Chapecoense 2×1 Inter de Minas

Group 3:



17h15 – Rio Preto 1 x 0 America de Rio Preto

7:30 pm – Palmeiras 2×0 Juazeirense

Group 6:



5:45 pm – Catanduva 3 x 2 America-RN

20h – Avai 1×3 Ceilândia

Group 7:



3pm – Athletico-PR 4 x 1 Picos

17h15 – Barretos 2 x 1 São Bento

Group 9:



1 pm – Tupã 1 x 2 Velo Clube

15:15 – Cuiabá 0 x 1 Parauapebas

Group 11:



1 pm – Sport 2 x 0 Volta Redonda

15:15 – Comercial-SP 1 x 1 Inter de Limeira

Group 12:



7:30 pm – Railway 0 x 1 Fast

21:45 – Corinthians 4×0 Zumbi

Group 13:



1 pm – Atlético Guaratinguetá 2 x 1 Gama

15h15 – Goiás 1 x 0 Grêmio Pague Menos

Group 14:



3pm – Taubaté 0 x 3 Imperatriz

17h15 – Fluminense 1 x 0 Porto Vitória

Group 15:



1pm – União Suzano 0 x 2 Novorizontino

15h15 – Figueirense 1 x 2 Vitória da Conquista

Group 16:



1pm – Guarulhos 0 x 1 Flamengo-SP

15h15 – Coritiba 2 x 0 São José-RS

Group 19:



8h45 – São Carlos 1 x 1 São-Carlense

11 am – Botafogo 4 x 0 Pinheirense

Group 23:



2 pm – Ska Brasil 2 x 0 Paraná

4:15 pm – Victory 0 x 1 Aster