Copa São Paulo 2023: results of today’s games, Tuesday, from Copinha

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

The Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior brings together teams from all levels, states and investments in the country in the under-20 category. This Tuesday, 28 matches were played for the first round of the competition.

below the THROW! presents you with all the results of this Tuesday’s matches, which marked the second day of the Copinha, which ends on January 25th.

+ Where to watch the Copinha? Understand the division of the broadcasting rights of the tournament

Group 1:

1 pm – Tanabi 2 x 1 Portuguese
3:15 pm – Náutico 0 x 2 Rede Ariquemes

Group 2:

5:45 pm – Mirassol 3 x 1 União ABC
8pm – Chapecoense 2×1 Inter de Minas

Group 3:

17h15 – Rio Preto 1 x 0 America de Rio Preto
7:30 pm – Palmeiras 2×0 Juazeirense

Group 6:

5:45 pm – Catanduva 3 x 2 America-RN
20h – Avai 1×3 Ceilândia

Group 7:

3pm – Athletico-PR 4 x 1 Picos
17h15 – Barretos 2 x 1 São Bento

Group 9:

1 pm – Tupã 1 x 2 Velo Clube
15:15 – Cuiabá 0 x 1 Parauapebas

Group 11:

1 pm – Sport 2 x 0 Volta Redonda
15:15 – Comercial-SP 1 x 1 Inter de Limeira

Group 12:

7:30 pm – Railway 0 x 1 Fast
21:45 – Corinthians 4×0 Zumbi

Group 13:

1 pm – Atlético Guaratinguetá 2 x 1 Gama
15h15 – Goiás 1 x 0 Grêmio Pague Menos

Group 14:

3pm – Taubaté 0 x 3 Imperatriz
17h15 – Fluminense 1 x 0 Porto Vitória

Group 15:

1pm – União Suzano 0 x 2 Novorizontino
15h15 – Figueirense 1 x 2 Vitória da Conquista

Group 16:

1pm – Guarulhos 0 x 1 Flamengo-SP
15h15 – Coritiba 2 x 0 São José-RS

Group 19:

8h45 – São Carlos 1 x 1 São-Carlense
11 am – Botafogo 4 x 0 Pinheirense

Group 23:

2 pm – Ska Brasil 2 x 0 Paraná
4:15 pm – Victory 0 x 1 Aster

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Grêmio follows with ‘package’ for 2023 and announces ex-Manchester United as 9th reinforcement for the season

Tricolor gaucho announced names like Luis Suárez and Reinaldo in recent weeks O Guild has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved