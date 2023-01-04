Copa São Paulo 2023: results of today’s games, Tuesday, from Copinha

The Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior brings together teams from all levels, states and investments in the country in the under-20 category. This Tuesday, 28 matches were played for the first round of the competition.
below the THROW! presents you with all the results of this Tuesday’s matches, which marked the second day of the Copinha, which ends on January 25th.
Group 1:
1 pm – Tanabi 2 x 1 Portuguese
3:15 pm – Náutico 0 x 2 Rede Ariquemes
Group 2:
5:45 pm – Mirassol 3 x 1 União ABC
8pm – Chapecoense 2×1 Inter de Minas
Group 3:
17h15 – Rio Preto 1 x 0 America de Rio Preto
7:30 pm – Palmeiras 2×0 Juazeirense
Group 6:
5:45 pm – Catanduva 3 x 2 America-RN
20h – Avai 1×3 Ceilândia
Group 7:
3pm – Athletico-PR 4 x 1 Picos
17h15 – Barretos 2 x 1 São Bento
Group 9:
1 pm – Tupã 1 x 2 Velo Clube
15:15 – Cuiabá 0 x 1 Parauapebas
Group 11:
1 pm – Sport 2 x 0 Volta Redonda
15:15 – Comercial-SP 1 x 1 Inter de Limeira
Group 12:
7:30 pm – Railway 0 x 1 Fast
21:45 – Corinthians 4×0 Zumbi
Group 13:
1 pm – Atlético Guaratinguetá 2 x 1 Gama
15h15 – Goiás 1 x 0 Grêmio Pague Menos
Group 14:
3pm – Taubaté 0 x 3 Imperatriz
17h15 – Fluminense 1 x 0 Porto Vitória
Group 15:
1pm – União Suzano 0 x 2 Novorizontino
15h15 – Figueirense 1 x 2 Vitória da Conquista
Group 16:
1pm – Guarulhos 0 x 1 Flamengo-SP
15h15 – Coritiba 2 x 0 São José-RS
Group 19:
8h45 – São Carlos 1 x 1 São-Carlense
11 am – Botafogo 4 x 0 Pinheirense
Group 23:
2 pm – Ska Brasil 2 x 0 Paraná
4:15 pm – Victory 0 x 1 Aster