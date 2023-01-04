Corinthians confirms Maycon stay for another season

Corinthians used their social media this Wednesday afternoon to confirm Maycon’s stay at the club. Timão will count on the athlete for another season.

The Parque São Jorge club agreed with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, to extend the midfielder’s loan for another season. Thus, Maycon continues as an alvinegro athlete until the end of 2023. The renewal, it is worth remembering, had already been advanced by the my helm.

On social networks, Corinthians posted a video to announce the athlete’s stay. The game “Super Mario” became “Super Maycon” and the character moved from the 2022 season to the 2023 season – see post below.

The new link, however, has not yet been registered in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF. Thus, Maycon still awaits the regularization of his situation to be able to go to the field for Timão. The Corinthians player is looking forward to taking the field on the 15th, when the alvinegra team takes the field against Red Bull Bragantino, at 4 pm, in the season premiere, for Paulistas.

Maycon was revealed at Timão’s youth team and is enjoying his second spell at the club. In all, there are 133 games and ten goals scored with the alvinegra shirt.

Check the announcement of Maycon’s permanence

See more at: Maycon and Mercado da bola.