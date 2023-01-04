Corinthians debuts new uniform in the first training session of 2023; see photos

After a break for the year-end celebrations, Corinthians resumed activities with a view to the 2023 season. With the new year, this Tuesday Timão appeared at CT Joaquim Grava wearing the new training uniform.

Throughout 2022, the group of players used an all-orange uniform, which was officially set aside after the turn of the year. Now, the new attire for training is all black, with the club’s first badge in gold – see pictures below.

The symbol used on the new uniform was only made in 1913, three years after the club was founded, to compete for a place in the Paulista League. The shield used the letters C and P, from Corinthians Paulista.

In its social networks, Timão posted photos of the activities carried out this Tuesday and asked the fans about the new uniform. “1st training of 2023. Tell me what you think of the new uniform!”wrote the alvinegro club.

With a new uniform, Corinthians continues to prepare for its debut in Paulistao. The squad commanded by Fernando Lázaro starts its journey in the competition on January 15, at 4 pm, against Red Bull Bragantino.

See some photos of the new training uniform

Yuri Alberto with the new Corinthians training kit Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Matheus Donelli with the new Corinthians training kit Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Balbuena with the new Corinthians training kit Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Caetano with the new Corinthians training kit Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Paulinho and Gil with the new Corinthians training uniform Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Gil and Fagner with the new Corinthians training uniform Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

See more at: Corinthians Training.