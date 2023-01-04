Corinthians enters into an agreement and guarantees prominence in the midfield

O Corinthians managed to make a good campaign in 2022, even without winning even a title, the club reached the final of the Copa do Brasil and ended the Brasileirão Seria A in 4th place, with 65 points. However, he ended up losing the main player, coach Vitor Pereira, which generated several controversies.

However, the club has already started thinking about next season, announcing coach Fernando Lázaro and trying to keep striker Yuri Alberto. In addition, the Corinthian board may end up getting another name for the midfield

That’s why Corinthians reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk and will keep Maycon in São Paulo for another season on loan. The parties would have started conversations, but they have already exchanged the remaining documents to formalize the increase in the bond for another year.

The midfielder’s contract would have ended in December 2021, but was extended until the end of 2023. “The announcement should take place in the coming days. So far, striker Romero and left-back Matheus Bidu have already been announced for 2023. Maycon will be the third reinforcement.” – Reported by Globo Esporte

In addition, Corinthians has the option to purchase the midfielder after the end of the loan, but without a pre-stipulated amount. Thus, if the alvinegro wants to acquire the number 5 shirt permanently, he will have to negotiate again with the Ukrainian club.

In short, if Sharkta receives a proposal for Maycon during the loan, Corinthians has priority to cover. The midfielder has a contract with the Toupeiras until 2025. Even so, Timão had to shell out 500,000 euros (about R$ 2.8 million at current prices) to keep the 25-year-old athlete.