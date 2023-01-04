Corinthians overcomes Zumbi and debuts with a rout in the Copinha

Corinthians debuted with victory in Copinha 2023 on Tuesday night. Against Zumbi, Timão knew how to impose itself and sought a 4-0 triumph in a game held at Fonte Luminosa.

Timão needed two minutes to open the scoring with Matheus Araújo from the penalty spot. Afterwards, even though they were superior during the game, the alvinegra team only scored again in the second half. Thus, in the final minutes, Corinthians managed the advantage and even managed a goal in stoppage time.

Alvinegra schedule: now, Corinthians is back on the field on the 6th, against Fast. The ball rolls again at 21:45 at Fonte Luminosa.

Escalation

Corinthians went to the field in the opening match of the Copinha with Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Thomas, Matheus Araújo and Pedrinho; Guilherme Biro, Pedro and Arthur Sousa.

my helm

The game

First time

Corinthians started the game betting on the exchange of passes to get to the attack. After a good attempt, Timão got a penalty with two minutes. The table between Pedro and Biro found Arthur inside the area and the number 9 shirt was brought down by the marking.

In the collection, Matheus Araújo puffed up the net and put the alvinegra team in front of the scoreboard. Zumbi, however, tried to respond quickly: Vitor made the move on the left and played with Pedro inside the small area, who finished high, but outside.

With just over ten minutes, Arthur received Pedrinho’s low cross inside the area and finished taking it from the goalkeeper, but sent it out. After that, Zumbi reduced Corinthians’ playing space, which forced the alvinegra team to work even harder in the exchange of passes.

Faced with this scenario, Corinthians began to find the game more difficult. With little more than 20 minutes, Pedro took a close corner and forced a good participation of goalkeeper Jeninson to ward off the danger.

Corinthians arrived again with danger when Thomas tried to volley from the edge of the area, but goalkeeper Jeninson made the defense in the finalization that came out weak. Zumbi tried again with a free-kick, but the Corinthian defense kept the danger away.

Struggling to find spaces, Timão tried to score from afar. Murillo saw the opening open and hit the goal firmly, Jeninson tried to intervene, but let the ball slip away and had to make a second save.

Already in the final minutes, Pedrinho received Murillo’s pass in elevation through the middle at the entrance to the area and tried to deflect the header, but sent the ball through the bottom line. Shortly afterwards, Corinthians saw their goal threatened: Murillo failed to clear the ball and João Pedro tried to protect it inside the area, but was beaten by Vitor. Luckily, Kauê was on the move and managed to make the save.

Second time

Corinthians returned for the second half with a change, putting Wesley in place of Pedrinho. And the team didn’t need much to score for the second time in the game: Biro made the move on the right and triggered Arthur, who played low for Pedro to push to the back of the net.

A little later, Biro tried a new move, now through the middle, and was stopped with a foul. In the collection, Matheus Araújo sent the angle and forced Jeninson to make a good defense. The ball was launched in a corner, and the third Corinthians goal came out of it: Pedro took the close kick and Jean sent it against his own goal.

Minutes later, Danilo made three more changes to Timão: Biro, Matheus Araújo and Arthur Sousa gave way to Kayke, Ryan and Felipe Augusto.

Corinthians continued to bet on the exchange of passes and used the sides to build their plays. Zumbi, in turn, had all attempts well intercepted by the Corinthian defense. To keep up the pressure on the attack, Timão had two more changes: Pedro and Thomas left for Breno Bidon and Zé Vitor.

With just over 30 minutes, the new Corinthians finish left Wesley’s feet and forced another good save from the opposing goalkeeper. Shortly after, it was Felipe Augusto who tried, but the low move was well defended by the goalkeeper.

In addition, Timão turned the victory into a rout. Wesley made a good move and got the pass to Ryan, who hit it first, free of marking and face to face with the goalkeeper, to fill the net.

Corinthians 4 x 0 Zumbi technical sheet

Competition: So Paulo Junior Football Cup

Place: Doctor Adhemar de Barros Stadium, Araraquara, SP

Date: January 03, 2023 (Tuesday)

Schedule: 21:45 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Wilson Adalberto Silva

Assistants: Claudenir Donizeti Gonçalves da Silva and Juliana Vicentin Esteves

Goals: Matheus Arajo, Pedro, Ryan and Jean (own goal) (Corinthians)

CORINTHIANS: Kau; Lo Mana, Joo Pedro, Murillo, Vitor Meer, Thomas Argentino, Matheus Arajo (Ryan), Guilherme Biro (Kayke Ferrari), Pedro, Arthur Sousa (Felipe Augusto) and Pedrinho (Wesley).

Technician: Danilo

ZOMBIE: Jeninson; Felipinho, Gabriel, Paqueta, Jean, Augusto, Lucas, Guilherme, João Vieira, Otvio and Victor.

Technician: beto

