Corinthians striker announced definitively by Cear

Striker Janderson, created in the youth teams of Corinthians, no longer belongs to the Parque São Jorge club. This Wednesday, the player was announced as a reinforcement of Ceará with a contract until the end of 2025.

Although the club from Ceará has already confirmed the signing of the player, further definitions of the agreement have not yet been announced by any of the clubs involved. The tendency, however, is for Janderson to be transferred free of charge by Timão, with the maintenance of part of the athlete’s economic rights.

Janderson is 23 years old and started his career at Corinthians in 2019. The following year, he was loaned to Atlético Goianiense, where he stayed for two seasons. Last season, the striker was again traded, this time to Grêmio, where he played in Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

For the Corinthians professional team, Janderson played in 38 matches, 18 of which as a starter. During this period, he scored only three goals and did not win titles. In the base categories, there were 31 appearances with seven goals scored.

See the publication of Ceará

ANOTHER REINFORCEMENT! 🏁 Striker Janderson is yet another signing by Vozão for the 2023 season. Welcome! 👊 ⚫ ⚪ 📲 Learn more at https://t.co/CHOt1fBl2C#CearáSC #Vozão pic.twitter.com/M4pv1VAoXu — Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) January 4, 2023

See more at: Mercado da bola and Janderson.