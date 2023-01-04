Corinthians thrash Zumbi-AL in their debut at the São Paulo Cup

Corinthians debuted in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup this Tuesday against Zumbi-AL, at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara. With goals from Matheus Araújo (from the penalty spot), Pedro, Jean (own goal) and Ryan, Timão, the biggest champion of the tournament with ten titles, thrashed by 4-0.

Thus, the team coached by former player Danilo takes the lead in Group 12, with three points – tied with the hostess Ferroviária, who is behind on goal difference. On the other hand, Zumbi is in the last place in the key, behind Fast-AM by the same tie-breaker.

For the second round of the Cup, therefore, Corinthians will face Fast-AM, at 9:45 pm (Brasília time) on Friday, in Araraquara. Earlier, starting at 7:30 pm, Zumbi-AL will face Ferroviária.

The game

Just two minutes into the game, Corinthians had a penalty scored in their favor. Guilherme Biro triggered Arthur Sousa inside the area and, when trying to spin, the number 9 shirt was knocked down. In the kick, midfielder Matheus Araújo, captain of the team, hit the right corner of goalkeeper Jeninson, who even hit the corner, but did not reach it.

Seven minutes later, Zumbi reached the goal defended by Kaue for the first time with danger. Striker Victor made a beautiful individual move and played for João, who sent it out. Then, at 12, Timão’s response came with center forward Arthur Sousa, who received a cross from the right, but also missed the target.

In the second stage, the club from Parque São Jorge needed four minutes to extend the scoreboard. Guilherme Biro threaded for Arthur Sousa. The number 9 then played backwards and found Pedro, who at first scored Timão’s second.

Six minutes later, Pedro took a corner kick for Corinthians from the left and Jean tried to push it away, but ended up playing against his own goal and, thus, scored against the third goal of the match.

At 19 minutes of additional time, Guilherme Biro was substituted and, thus, his participation in the competition came to an end. That’s because the 18-year-old player, who adds two games for the professional, will compete in the South American sub-20 with the Brazilian national team.

Finally, already in the additions, at 46, Timão gave final numbers to the confrontation. Ryan received a pass inside the area, the defense even tried to intercept, but the ball reached the attacker, who hit it first to turn the victory into a rout.