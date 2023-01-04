Covid-19: new subvariant accounts for high number of cases in the US

The new subvariant of Ômicron, XBB.1.5, is spreading across the United States (USA) and already accounts for about 40% of covid-19 cases in the country, compared to 20% registered last week.

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the subvariant leads the number of cases of covid-19 in the country and has gained space especially in the Northwest. In regions like New York, it already reaches 75% of confirmed cases.

The CDC warns that this subvariant “may be more transmissible than others,” although it is not yet known whether it has “more serious” effects.

North American hospitals register an increase in hospitalizations in the last month, although the Northwest Region, which has a high number of cases with this subvariant, does not face a disproportionate increase in hospitalizations, compared to other regions.

XBB.1.5 is related to the Omicron variant XBB, which has been found in at least 35 countries and with clinical severity in Singapore and India, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Covid-19 is an infectious respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, detected three years ago in China and which has spread rapidly around the world, having assumed several variants and subvariants, some more contagious than others.

The disease has been an international public health emergency since January 30, 2020 and a pandemic since March 11, 2020.

