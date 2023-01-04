CR7 can return to European football in the 2nd half

Announced last Friday as reinforcement of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a contract for two and a half seasons with the Saudi club. However, it is quite possible that today’s most famous number 7 will return to European football in the second half of this year.
Is that, according to the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, the agreement sealed between the Portuguese star and the Middle East team provides for his automatic integration, on loan, to the Newcastle squad if he competes in the European Champions League.
And right now, the Magpies are within the qualification zone for the Champions League. The team managed by Eddie Howe occupies third place in the Premier League and is taking one of the four places reserved for England in the next edition of the most important football tournament on the planet (Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United would be the other qualifiers).
The existence of this clause makes it clear that CR7’s new boss is not quite Al-Nassr, but the government of Saudi Arabia.
Despite not having a specific owner, the club that hired the Portuguese striker has been managed since the 1960s by a council linked to the country’s royal family. Its current president, Musalli Al-Muammar, is the former commander of the league that runs the Saudi Championship and also works for a body that regulates the entertainment industry in the country.
That is, in practice, he is subordinate to Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of the Saudi Arabian throne, who owns an incalculable fortune (no one knows for sure how much oil is in the soil of his lands (the whole nation)) and has Newcastle as his property.
It is because of these connections that the agreement signed by Ronaldo foresees two and a half years of performance on the field for Al-Nassr (with this possibility of loan to Newcastle) and later five more years in the role of ambassador of the country, which intends to host the World Cup. of the World-2030.
Thanks to this accumulation of functions, CR7 will be, by far, the best-paid soccer player on the planet.
The 37-year-old veteran’s contract provides for the receipt of something around 200 million euros (R$ 1.1 billion) per season, more than triple the salary received by Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, the former number one in the ranking, in the Paris Saint-Germain.
Before arranging the transfer to the Saudi club, the number 7 shirt was unemployed. He had his contract terminated by Manchester United during the Qatar-2022 World Cup after a controversial interview in which he attacked the English board and also Dutch coach Erik ten Hag.
The expectation of the board of Al-Nassr is that Cristiano Ronaldo will debut for the new club “as soon as possible”.
Even without practically having trained alongside his new teammates, the Portuguese may go to the field for the first time tomorrow, against Al-Taee. If that doesn’t happen, his debut should be on January 14, against Al-Shabab.
The team now led on the field by the Portuguese star is the second most champions in the history of the first division of Saudi Arabia (nine titles, against 18 of Al-Hilal) and won the trophy for the last time in 2018/19.
This season, spurred on by the great phase of Brazilian Anderson Talica (ex-Bahia, Benfica and Besiktas), scorer of nine goals and number one in the ranking of scorers, Al-Nassr leads the competition, with 26 points, one more than Al-Shabab and two ahead of Al-Ittihad, second and third, respectively.