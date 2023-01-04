CR7 can return to European football in the 2nd half

Announced last Friday as reinforcement of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a contract for two and a half seasons with the Saudi club. However, it is quite possible that today’s most famous number 7 will return to European football in the second half of this year.

Is that, according to the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, the agreement sealed between the Portuguese star and the Middle East team provides for his automatic integration, on loan, to the Newcastle squad if he competes in the European Champions League.

And right now, the Magpies are within the qualification zone for the Champions League. The team managed by Eddie Howe occupies third place in the Premier League and is taking one of the four places reserved for England in the next edition of the most important football tournament on the planet (Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United would be the other qualifiers).

The existence of this clause makes it clear that CR7’s new boss is not quite Al-Nassr, but the government of Saudi Arabia.

Despite not having a specific owner, the club that hired the Portuguese striker has been managed since the 1960s by a council linked to the country’s royal family. Its current president, Musalli Al-Muammar, is the former commander of the league that runs the Saudi Championship and also works for a body that regulates the entertainment industry in the country.